Tropical Storm Laura may be centered to the south of Cuba, but its large circulation is producing gusty winds all the way to the Florida Keys. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West, where sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, along with higher gusts, are expected on Monday.

The Keys also face an isolated tornado threat as squalls from Laura swing through the area on Monday.

The most significant impacts from Laura are occurring Monday in Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, where wind gusts to hurricane force, heavy rain and storm surge flooding is ongoing. The storm’s center is skirting the southern coast of Cuba, possibly helping the storm avoid weakening despite its interaction with land.