Meanwhile, about 1,000 miles to the southeast over Cuba, Tropical Storm Laura is completing its damaging journey from Puerto Rico, across Hispaniola and along the shores of Cuba.
Computer models suggest Laura could tap the exceptionally warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a large and dangerous hurricane as it moves toward the Gulf Coast. The storm is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday in the zone between roughly New Orleans and Houston.
Tracking Marco and Laura
Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both tracking toward the Gulf Coast. Here are their 8 a.m. coordinates:
- Marco was centered 85 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana, and was headed northwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph, down from 60 mph at 5 a.m.
- Laura was centered just south of the coast of central Cuba, and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 65 mph, unchanged from the 5 a.m. advisory.
Tropical Storm warning in effect for Florida Keys due to Tropical Storm Laura
Tropical Storm Laura may be centered to the south of Cuba, but its large circulation is producing gusty winds all the way to the Florida Keys. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West, where sustained winds of 39 mph or greater, along with higher gusts, are expected on Monday.
The Keys also face an isolated tornado threat as squalls from Laura swing through the area on Monday.
The most significant impacts from Laura are occurring Monday in Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, where wind gusts to hurricane force, heavy rain and storm surge flooding is ongoing. The storm’s center is skirting the southern coast of Cuba, possibly helping the storm avoid weakening despite its interaction with land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Laura to become a hurricane by Tuesday morning, and anticipates issuing hurricane watches for portions of the Gulf Coast by Monday evening. In Jamaica and Cuba, the storm is dropping a widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain, with maximum amounts of a foot. Such rains on steep terrain can cause mudslides and flash flooding, the Hurricane Center warns.
Tropical Storm Marco to bring prolonged period of storm-surge flooding
Tropical Storm Marco is bringing strong onshore winds to the vulnerable, low-lying coastline of southeastern Louisiana. This is an area especially susceptible to storm-surge flooding, and the storm’s slow forward speed will keep waters elevated across multiple high tides. However, the flooding is not expected to be severe or threaten the elaborate levee system that protects New Orleans.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs, Miss., including Lake Borgne. The storm is expected to cause 2 to 4 feet of surge in this entire region, which is down from the previously expected 4 to 6 feet of surge when Marco was a Category 1 hurricane.
“Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across coastal portions of southeast Louisiana and coastal portions of Mississippi west of Ocean Springs,” the National Weather Service office in New Orleans stated Monday morning.
The surge is impacting areas of coastal Louisiana that have lost large amounts of land to the Gulf of Mexico from erosion, land subsidence and sea-level rise.