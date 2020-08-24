Through Tonight: Any showers or storms, which could be locally heavy early this evening, wane as the sun sets. High humidity keeps temperatures from going too far downward. Under partly cloudy skies, lows are mainly in a near 70 to mid-70s zone. Winds are light from the south and southwest. A touch or two of fog may develop.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mainly sunny for a good portion of the day. The approaching front is set to spark storms to our north and west. In what fashion they get here is very much up in the air. In other words, an afternoon and evening storm risk seems possible if not a given. Any storms that do make it into the area could be intense, with damaging winds the main severe weather threat. Before any of that, highs generally shoot for the lower 90s, but some mid-90s are possible as well. Winds are from the west around 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and weed pollen is low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

Severe storm potential: Today is the beginning of a several-day stretch of storm threats. Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has the region under an “enhanced risk," or level three of five. On Wednesday, it’s a slight risk, level two out of five. As with tomorrow, damaging winds are the main threat.