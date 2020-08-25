We’ve compiled a list of terms that will give you a leg up over Mother Nature this season. How many do you know? And how many are new? Test your tropical cyclone knowledge here:

Storm designations

Tropical wave: An area of disturbed weather that meanders east through the tropics and is accompanied by disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. The majority of tropical waves that create Atlantic hurricanes are African Easterly Waves that exit off the west coast of Africa.

Tropical depression: A tropical wave that has begun to organize and has a “closed circulation,” or discernible spin. Winds in a tropical depression are less than 39 mph.

Tropical cyclone: A catchall term that includes tropical storms and hurricanes. The term refers to low-pressure systems that form in the tropics and have a “warm core,” meaning they do not feed off the energy of the jet stream or off temperature contrasts. Instead, they derives their energy from warm ocean waters. Tropical cyclones do not have fronts. They spin counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere and clockwise in the southern hemisphere. They cannot cross the equator.

Tropical storm: A tropical cyclone that has one-minute sustained winds between 39 mph and 73 mph. Tropical storms have persistent, organized thunderstorms that orbit around a well-defined center.

Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with one-minute sustained surface winds of 74 mph or greater.

Major hurricane: A hurricane rated at Category 3 strength or greater on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

Storm terminology

Typhoon: A hurricane-strength tropical cyclone in the West Pacific Ocean.

Squall: Strictly speaking, a squall is characterized by an abrupt increase in wind speed of at least 18 mph, with sustained breezes at 25 mph for more than two minutes. In tropical cyclones, squalls, which arc into the storm, are usually accompanied by very heavy downpours as “spiral rain bands.”

Shear: A change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Preexisting shear can inhibit cyclone growth or weaken a tropical cyclone, since it plays a game of atmospheric tug-of-war with the storm. Once formed, tropical cyclones can generate their own shear, which is usually strongest in the front right quadrant of a storm. When a storm makes landfall, that shear can be manifest as rotation within individual thunderstorm cells, unleashing tornadoes as those bands move ashore.

Rain band: The air in a tropical cyclone rises and falls in alternating bands, with the greatest rising motion — and harshest storm conditions — toward the storm’s center. In the rain bands, air is generally rising, with pockets of air cooling and condensing into heavy downpours. Because tropical cyclones transport extreme moisture with them, precipitation processes are ultra “efficient,” meaning that very little rainfall evaporates during its fall.

Inflow/outflow: Tropical cyclones are like engines. They ingest fuel — in the case of a tropical cyclone, warm, humid air — and extract the usable energy out of it. That toasty juiced-up air spirals counterclockwise into the storm near the surface in the northern hemisphere. That’s called inflow. Much like water gaining speed as it spirals down a sink or toilet drain, the curving air parcels accelerate as they approach the system’s eyewall, where they are carried upward to the top of the storm. Eventually, that same air, which has been spent as fuel, more slowly radiates outward from the storm in a gentle clockwise flow at the upper levels.

Air pressure: The force exerted by the weight of a fluid, in this case air, or atmospheric gases. When more air is present over a location, a column of atmosphere has more weight, resulting in high pressure. But when air is removed from the column, low pressure results. Hurricanes are a powerful source of suction because of their low pressure center. Typically, the lower the pressure, the more intense the storm.

Inside the storm

Storm surge: An increase in ocean water levels above normally dry land that results when a tropical cyclone makes landfall. Storm surge is usually greatest where the winds are blowing onshore, piling water up near the coast. Storm surge depends heavily on the strength of a storm, as well as the slope and form (bathymetry) of the sea floor. The gentle slope of the continental shelf in the Gulf of Mexico makes it a prime location for significant storm surge.

Storm surge is equal to the extra component of a tide brought about by a storm. It can be calculated by measuring the water level and subtracting the predicted astronomical tide.

Eyewall: The ring of strong thunderstorms surrounding a tropical cyclone’s eye. Even the strongest hurricanes’ eyewalls don’t always produce lightning, but an enveloped eyewall lightning signature, or ELL, is a harbinger of a strengthening storm. The eyewall boasts the strongest winds, greatest surge and most rapidly rising air inside a storm. In the most extreme instances, eyewalls can even whip up tornado-like vortices called miniswirls that can produce narrow swaths of exceptional damage.

Eye: A small zone of relative calm, usually less than 50 miles wide, that forms at the center of mature tropical cyclones in response to sinking air. The most intense hurricane and typhoon eyes can be clear and devoid of clouds, making for an odd oasis of calm completely surrounded by a band of absolute fury.

Forecasting and modeling

Ensembles: An ensemble refers to a group of simulations or “ensemble members” which show the projected tracks of tropical weather systems. These simulations are produced by computer models and each individual simulation is the result of tweaks to the initial data put into the model to capture the range of possible track outcomes.

Spaghetti plot: A visual depiction of different models or ensemble runs predicting the path of a storm. A tight clustering of lines connotes greater confidence in its path, whereas diverging lines mark uncertainty.

Rapid intensification: The process through which a cyclone strengthens and its maximum sustained winds increase by 35 mph or more in 24 hours. Rapid intensification is made more likely by human-induced climate change.

Additional terms helpful to know:

Convection: This is a fancy word for thunderstorms. In general, convection describes heat transfer through the movement of a fluid (liquid or gas). In the context of meteorology, convection can be dry or moist. Deep convection, like showers and thunderstorms, is the fastest form of local vertical heat transfer.

Extratropical: The term assigned to a storm outside the tropics that begins to take on mid-latitude characteristics. Extratropical cyclones, or storm systems, begin to acquire jet stream energy, and are fueled in large part by temperature contrasts. Extratropical cyclones have fronts. When a tropical cyclone undergoes extratropical transition or turns post-tropical, its eye elongates and eventually vanishes as cool, dry air works in behind the comma-shaped system. A tropical cyclone’s wind field also expands and covers more real estate with less intense winds.

Main development region: The stretch of the tropical Atlantic over which the vast majority of intense tropical cyclones brew. It’s an imaginary rectangle bounded by the 10 and 20 degrees north parallels and between 200 and 80 degrees west. According to Weather Underground, tropical waves drifting through this zone account for 85 percent of all major Atlantic hurricanes, and nearly two thirds of all named storms.