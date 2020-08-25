Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Abundant sunshine today with some clouds at times as highs move into the hot and humid low 90s (dew points in the low 70s again). Watch out for late-afternoon to evening thunderstorms that could be severe, especially toward the north and east side of the area, with damaging winds possible. Breezes from the west at 5 to 10 mph could occasionally gust to 15 to 20 mph, especially in the afternoon (and higher gusts in the vicinity of any thunderstorms). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered evening storms are possible before a partly cloudy night with slightly lower humidity as lows range in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny and not quite as hot, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s to around 90. Humidity is slightly lower, too, with dew points down into the mid-60s. Light winds blow from the west at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and warm, with humidity starting to increase again as lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be our hottest and most uncomfortable day this week with mostly sunny skies, highs hitting the low to mid-90s, and heat indexes up near 100 or even into the low 100s. Scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms are around to potentially break the heat at times. Thursday night could see an evening shower or storm with muggy lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday continues to run hot and humid under partly sunny skies as highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds may increase later in the day thanks to the remnants of Laura converging with an approaching cold front, so afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, but not yet widespread. Partly cloudy and muggy Friday night with a scattered shower or storm possible, too. Confidence: Low-Medium