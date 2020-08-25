The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our region in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5 on its threat scale) zone for severe storms, with damaging winds the main hazard of concern. This translates into a 30 percent chance of damaging winds within 25 miles of any location.

The region may deal with another round of storms on Wednesday, when it is under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather.

Discussion

This afternoon and evening, a combination of strong winds aloft, an unstable air mass and arriving cold front will be sufficient to trigger scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with the greatest threat being damaging wind.

The image below, the forecast surface map for 8 p.m. this evening, shows some of these elements. A cold front is sagging our way from the north. Out ahead lies a hot and humid air mass, which will destabilize the atmosphere. The area shaded in red suggests the location of potentially severe storms.

Storms are most likely to form into intense clusters and bowing line segments. The bowing line segments would be most concerning, since they may contain damaging winds (downbursts) at their apex

The morning runs of high-resolution computer models all suggest a stormy evening, but the degree of storm coverage varies considerably from model to model. The model shown below, the high-resolution NAM, suggests widespread coverage with storms erupting along the Mason-Dixon line, just ahead of the cold front. It projects storms passing through the immediate area between about 7 and 10 p.m., from northwest to southeast.

The simulation from the WRF-ARW model shows a line of storms arriving from the northwest around 5 p.m. The seeds of that line can be traced to a cluster of storms in the vicinity of Lake Michigan, which have erupted in the early morning.

A long-track line of storm developing to our northwest is not universally simulated by the suite of models. It is one possibility of how the scenario could evolve. The HRRR model, not shown, shows more widely scattered and rather disorganized storms in the region this evening.

One factor arguing against more widespread or coherent storm lines, is high pressure, situated just to the south of our region. This pressure cell is directing surface winds from the west-northwest at the surface. That causes airflow to descend the mountains, leading to drier and subsiding air on the lee (east) side, and tends to suppress development of convective storms.

That westerly wind is also not conducive to directing the inflow of unstable air into storms advancing from the west-northwest. A low level wind with a more southerly component would help better fuel advancing storms.

Another possible limiting factor for later today, is the arrival of an early batch of showers, thunderstorms and cloud cover between midday and mid-afternoon, especially in our northern areas. This could limit solar heating for a few hours, and reduce some of the destabilization