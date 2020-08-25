On Monday, most computer models simulated Laura tracking toward the Texas-Louisiana border. But the latest models coming out Tuesday have shifted the track south and west, closer to the Houston-Galveston area. This shift prompted the National Hurricane Center to expand the hurricane watch into Houston, which was previously under a tropical storm watch.

The European modeling system squarely puts Houston in Laura’s path, although the American model suggests the zone just to its east is more in the bullseye.

The exact landfall location cannot be predicted this far in advance, and officials are urging all residents under the hurricane watch in coastal areas from east Texas to western Louisiana to prepare.

“Residents in the Houston/Galveston area must be preparing for the impact of a hurricane by Wednesday evening," tweeted Jeff Lindner, meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District. “Follow all recommendations from local officials...if told to evacuate do so.”

“Getting the tingles looking at #Laura- and not in a good way,” tweeted Eric Blake, a forecaster at the National Hurricane Center. “People in Texas and Louisiana really need to take this seriously and follow the advice of their local officials as this is going to be a very dangerous."

An animation showing the evolution of computer model simulations since the weekend, created by Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman, shows the increasing threat to the Texas coast: