On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center expanded hurricane watches to include coastal parts of Harris County, Tex., which includes Houston.
The storm is large, its tropical storm force winds extending 175 miles from its center, meaning that areas far from its core will be affected by strong winds and heavy rain.
Passing over abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura is forecast to undergo bursts of intensification until it approaches land.
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a “life-threatening” surge or storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast, which could cause 7 to 11 feet of inundation in the hardest-hit areas. Laura is also likely to unleash a narrow swath of destructive wind gusts over 100 mph near where it makes landfall.
Heavy rain is predicted to be widespread across the west-central Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border, with 4 to 8 inches falling over a broad area, and locally up to a foot, leading to areas of flash flooding.
Many jurisdictions in East Texas and southwestern Louisiana have issued mandatory evacuations, which will displace hundreds of thousands of residents in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tracking Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura is dashing toward coastal Texas and Louisiana and forecast to make landfall overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Its progress can be tracked on the above interactive map.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday Eastern time, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, an increase of 5 mph from the 5 a.m. advisory. It was centered 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La., moving west-northwest at 17 mph.
Latest computer model simulations for Laura put Houston in peril
On Monday, most computer models simulated Laura tracking toward the Texas-Louisiana border. But the latest models coming out Tuesday have shifted the track south and west, closer to the Houston-Galveston area. This shift prompted the National Hurricane Center to expand the hurricane watch into Houston, which was previously under a tropical storm watch.
The European modeling system squarely puts Houston in Laura’s path, although the American model suggests the zone just to its east is more in the bullseye.
The exact landfall location cannot be predicted this far in advance, and officials are urging all residents under the hurricane watch in coastal areas from east Texas to western Louisiana to prepare.
“Residents in the Houston/Galveston area must be preparing for the impact of a hurricane by Wednesday evening," tweeted Jeff Lindner, meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District. “Follow all recommendations from local officials...if told to evacuate do so.”
“Getting the tingles looking at #Laura- and not in a good way,” tweeted Eric Blake, a forecaster at the National Hurricane Center. “People in Texas and Louisiana really need to take this seriously and follow the advice of their local officials as this is going to be a very dangerous."
An animation showing the evolution of computer model simulations since the weekend, created by Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman, shows the increasing threat to the Texas coast:
Over the next day, minor fluctuations in the track forecast remain possible.
Destructive winds from Laura a growing threat
As Laura is now forecast to become a major hurricane, rated Category 3, the impacts from wind loom larger.
The National Hurricane Center projects Laura’s maximum sustained winds will reach 115 mph, and some computer models suggest they could become even stronger.
The strongest winds inside a hurricane occur within its eyewall, which is the zone of violent thunderstorms surrounding the storm’s calm center, or eye. The eyewall is typically only about 10 to 15 miles thick, meaning that these extreme winds usually occur along a fairly narrow swath as a hurricane comes inland. However, the damage from winds within the eyewall can be devastating, comparable to a tornado.
It is not yet clear where Laura’s eyewall will come ashore, but it could reasonably occur between Galveston, Tex., and Lake Charles, La., including Houston and Port Arthur. The National Weather Service describes severe impacts for the hardest-hit areas:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges and access routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
Although the destructive eyewall winds will be confined to a relatively small area, a much larger area will deal with damaging winds, with gusts likely exceeding hurricane-force tens of miles away from the storm center and tropical-storm-force winds occurring up to 175 miles from the center. Such winds are likely to result in power outages affecting many thousands of people.
‘Dangerous’ and ‘life-threatening’ storm surge up to 11 feet above dry land predicted
Due to both Laura’s size and strength, the National Hurricane Center predicts a “dangerous” and “life-threatening” storm surge will affect a large area of the Texas and Louisiana coast, and even extending into coastal Mississippi.
A storm surge watch spans from San Luis Pass, Tex., which is just south of Galveston, to the Louisiana-Mississippi border. The watch includes Lake Pontchartrain.
Many areas of the Gulf Coast are particularly vulnerable to surge due to their low elevation and the shallow slope of the continental shelf, which allows storms to pile up water to greater depths more easily. The surge is also exacerbated due to sea level-rise from human-caused global warming.
The highest surge of up to 7 to 11 feet will occur just east of where Laura’s center comes ashore. This is currently forecast for areas just east of the Texas-Louisiana border but could shift west and south toward Galveston if Laura’s predicted track moves in that direction as indicated by some computer models.
Here are specific projections:
- High Island, Tex., to Morgan City, La., including Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay: 7 to 11 feet
- Port Bolivar to High Island, Tex.: 4 to 6 feet
- Morgan City, La., to the mouth of the Mississippi River: 4 to 6 feet
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Miss., including Lake Borgne: 3 to 5 feet
- San Luis Pass to Port Bolivar, Tex.: 2 to 4 feet
- Galveston Bay: 2 to 4 feet
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: 2 to 4 feet
In areas most affected by surge, the National Weather Service describes the following impacts:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm-surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed or overtopped.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. Massive damage to marinas, docks and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings, with many lifted onshore and stranded.
Laura is upgraded to a hurricane
At 8:15 a.m. Eastern time, a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph, classifying Laura as a hurricane. The storm is forecast to continue intensifying in bursts as it spins toward the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, reaching shore as a major hurricane of Category 3 intensity or stronger.