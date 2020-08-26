Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Ample sunshine at daybreak should spill over into the morning and afternoon. Despite the bright skies, a light northerly wind will bring in much less humid air (dew points in the low 60s). Paired with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, we’ll have a pretty nice August afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: A warm front will introduce a few more clouds into the area and could also help trigger isolated showers and storms late in the evening. A wind shift to southwesterly will bring more moisture into the air, increasing humidity throughout the night. Therefore, expect a muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Heat and humidity return in a big way, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s. Although these highs should fall short of the records for this date, oppressive humidity (low 70s dew points) will make it feel more like 100 during the afternoon. A westerly wind should blow at around 10 mph, but this will be nothing more than a hot breeze. The hot, humid air could help fuel scattered storms late, and some of these could produce heavy downpours and strong gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms remain scattered about through sunset, but should gradually dissipate after dark. The balance of the night is mostly cloudy, warm and very humid as temperatures settle into the low to mid-70s. Winds blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Expect more of the same on Friday, with highs generally in the low 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s. With the enhanced moisture and partly to mostly sunny skies helping to destabilize the air, another round of scattered showers and storms may come through in the late afternoon and evening hours. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday looks cloudy, wet and even breezy, particularly if the remnants of Hurricane Laura pass near the area. Embedded storms could become severe, producing tropical downpours and strong winds, especially toward the second half of the day. The exact track of Laura’s remnants will determine the extent and location of any severe weather. Highs should be in the 80s. Stormy conditions could continue into Saturday night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium