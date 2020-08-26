Beaumont and Port Arthur, Tex., which were severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, may be near the point of landfall, where officials have ordered evacuations.
Depending on the timing of the storm, Laura may strike near high tide, inundating areas of western Louisiana and parts of Texas as far as 30 miles inland under between 10 to 15 feet of water.
Laura is also likely to unleash a narrow swath of destructive winds over 120 mph near where it makes landfall. Areas far from Hurricane Laura’s core will still be affected by strong winds and heavy rain, and hurricane-force winds could charge well inland once the storm moves ashore into Thursday morning.
Heavy rain is predicted to be widespread across the west-central Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border, with 5 to 10 inches falling over a broad area, and locally up 15 inches, leading to areas of flash flooding.
Storm surge could push more than 30 miles inland, overwhelm coastal defenses
Hurricane Laura’s storm surge, which is the rise in ocean water due to a storm’s onshore winds and atmospheric pressure changes, is likely to affect one of the most surge-prone areas in the country. The Hurricane Center is forecasting a maximum surge of 10 to 15 feet along and to the right of where the eye of the storm comes ashore.
Such a surge range does not include destructive waves ride on top of that. The surge is forecast to result in maximum inundation levels of greater than 10 feet between Port Arthur, Tex. and Morgan City, La., in areas of marshlands and small waterways.
Surge-related flooding would be maximized if the hurricane makes landfall around the time of high tide, which in much of this region is early Thursday morning at around 2 a.m. ET, or about the time the hurricane is forecast to make landfall.
A surge of 15 feet, plus battering surf on top of that might be enough to top the seawall in Port Arthur, Texas, flooding parts of the community.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Lake Charles, La., released a statement on the surge threat to southwestern parts of the state.
- “Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across lower southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas,” forecasters wrote, warning of: “Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris.”
The NWS statement includes the following ominous wording, as well:
- “Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. Escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed or overtopped. Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. Massive damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded.”
Tracking Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura is dashing toward coastal Texas and Louisiana and forecast to make landfall overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Its progress can be tracked on the above interactive map.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday Eastern time, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, up from 110 mph at the 5 a.m. advisory. It was centered 335 miles southeast of Galveston, Tex., moving northwest at 15 mph.
Hurricane Laura has put on frightening display of rapid intensification
As feared, Hurricane Laura has exploded in intensity over unusually warm Gulf of Mexico waters and favorable atmospheric conditions. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s maximum sustained winds have intensified by 46 mph during the past 24 hours, and the increase is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher from Colorado State University, found a 24-hour wind increase as much as 55 mph, the largest in the Atlantic basin since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The intensification rate has been “remarkable,” hurricane forecasters wrote early Wednesday morning. The storm is now expected to peak as a 130-mph Category 4 storm, the second-highest category, before potentially weakening slightly just before landfall.
A Category 4 storm is capable of causing widespread, potentially devastating wind damage as well as destructive storm surge flooding.
Rapid intensification has long been a hallmark of the most intense hurricanes. However, recent studies show that with warming seas from human-caused climate change, such leaps in intensity are becoming more common.
Jim Kossin, a hurricane researcher with NOAA and the University of Wisconsin, told the Post the unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are tied in part to human-caused global warming, since the vast majority of the heat trapped in the atmosphere by greenhouse-gas emissions ends up in the oceans. High water temperatures are a prerequisite for rapid intensification events, and right now, virtually the entire tropical Atlantic Ocean Basin is seeing unusually mild conditions.
“Rapid intensification events are more likely because of climate change,” he said in an interview.
The strongest, most dangerous hurricanes are now far more likely because of climate change, study shows
Kossin co-authored a study published in May in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that found a detectable increase in the occurrence of the most powerful hurricanes and typhoons.
“Our confidence continues to grow that storms have become stronger, and it is linked to climate change, and they will continue to get stronger as the world continues to warm,” Kossin said.
Dallas and Ft. Worth arrange to take in evacuees, shelter them in hotels due to coronavirus concerns
Officials declared disasters in Dallas and Ft. Worth Counties on Tuesday in order to free up money to be used to shelter evacuees fleeing coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Laura.
The storm, expected to make landfall between Houston and Lake Charles, La. as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning has set in motion at least 500,000 people leaving vulnerable coastal locations in Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula, among other areas.
According to the CBS News affiliate in Dallas, the declarations will allow the city to help people take shelter at hotels instead of group shelters, where the risk of covid-19 infections are higher.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a disaster declaration Tuesday to allow the city to take this step. The 2020 hurricane season is presenting challenges that are entirely new to emergency planners, namely how to get people out of harm’s way in the middle of a pandemic. Although cases of covid-19 are lower in Texas than they were just a few weeks ago, the state is still seeing significant community spread.
In its disaster response plans prior to the season, FEMA made clear that it favored policies that would encourage evacuees to stay with friends or relatives in safer locations or else go to hotels to ride out the storm, rather than opening shelters that would then implement social distancing measures and accommodate fewer people than in a normal storm season.