As feared, Hurricane Laura has exploded in intensity over unusually warm Gulf of Mexico waters and favorable atmospheric conditions. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s maximum sustained winds have intensified by 46 mph during the past 24 hours, and the increase is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher from Colorado State University, found a 24-hour wind increase as much as 55 mph, the largest in the Atlantic basin since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The intensification rate has been “remarkable,” hurricane forecasters wrote early Wednesday morning. The storm is now expected to peak as a 130-mph Category 4 storm, the second-highest category, before potentially weakening slightly just before landfall.

A Category 4 storm is capable of causing widespread, potentially devastating wind damage as well as destructive storm surge flooding.

Rapid intensification has long been a hallmark of the most intense hurricanes. However, recent studies show that with warming seas from human-caused climate change, such leaps in intensity are becoming more common.

Jim Kossin, a hurricane researcher with NOAA and the University of Wisconsin, told the Post the unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are tied in part to human-caused global warming, since the vast majority of the heat trapped in the atmosphere by greenhouse-gas emissions ends up in the oceans. High water temperatures are a prerequisite for rapid intensification events, and right now, virtually the entire tropical Atlantic Ocean Basin is seeing unusually mild conditions.

“Rapid intensification events are more likely because of climate change,” he said in an interview.

Kossin co-authored a study published in May in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that found a detectable increase in the occurrence of the most powerful hurricanes and typhoons.