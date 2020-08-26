Through Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear through the evening and into the night. As higher humidity streams into the area late, temperatures won’t be able to fall too far: We’re talking mainly near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds will be light from the south and southwest.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be very sunny to start, but clouds will bubble up during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s. With dew points around 70, it’ll feel more like near and above 100 in the afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered late-day storms will be possible, but they may also stay mainly to our west.
Pollen update: Mold spores and weed pollen are moderate/high. Tree pollen is low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.
