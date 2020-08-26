Earlier in the evening, I drove to the Marine Corps War Memorial, hoping thunderstorms would form so I could shoot a few lightning photos. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 11 p.m., but radar showed only a few scattered showers approaching the District. A more organized line of thunderstorms was well to the west and south of town, where there were multiple reports of damaging winds.
Soon after I arrived, there was a 10-minute downpour, and I heard a few distant rumbles of thunder from the thunderstorms to the west. But the rain shower was not impressive. My expectation for capturing a lightning photo was low.
As the rain clouds moved away, I exited my car, set up my camera gear and hoped for the best. It took about five to 10 minutes, but lightning began to flash to the south and east of my location. A few minutes later, the lightning became frequent. I was fortunate to capture a few images and video of lightning flashes with the Marine Corps Memorial as the departing storm clouds glowed red from the setting sun.
I have shared a few of my photos and one video clip in this post, along with many of our reader photos.
Readers’ photos and video
