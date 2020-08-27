Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): How quickly things change around here as heat and humidity return with a vengeance. Skies start out sunny, but clouds pop up by afternoon and could set off a few late-afternoon thunderstorms. Winds are gusty from the west (up to 25 mph) but their cooling power is limited as highs reach the low to mid-90s. Dew points in the lower 70s foster heat indexes in the lower 100s — ouch. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The thunderstorm chances will linger into the evening but will taper off after sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy and humidity high. Westerly winds will ease, and lows will hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies will be partly cloudy, but temperatures still climb steadily and humidity will remain high. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s, and heat indexes will run near 100. Scattered thunderstorms will become more likely in the late afternoon, with locally heavy downpours possible. Winds will be light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The showers should fade quickly overnight, but clouds will linger. If there are enough breaks, look for the moon to almost eclipse Jupiter in the evening sky. Winds will be very light from the southwest. Lows will fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday should be very muggy and mostly cloudy as what is left of Hurricane Laura pushes across the area. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Locally heavy downpours with gusty winds are a risk. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s are still uncomfortable. Showers and thunderstorms linger into the night, but skies clear late. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A cold front in the wake of Laura pushes in early Sunday, and brisk northwesterly winds usher in notably drier air. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs will hold in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium