Through tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible through evening. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows in the near 70 to mid-70s zone. Winds are from the north and northwest about 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): There could be some showers in the afternoon, and perhaps a storm or two, but nothing significant is likely. Temperatures will be down somewhat from today, with readings mainly in the near 90 to low 90s range. Given high humidity, it will still end up feeling like 100 at times.
See David Streit's forecast through the beginning of next week.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate, and tree pollen is low.
90s watch: Following a big July for 90s, we’ve had a relatively quiet August for them in Washington. Today was the sixth of the month, compared to an average of 11.
The 43 on the year is pulling away from the NWS average of 36 such days. If there were no more to come, this year would already finish in the top 25 percent for 90-degree days.
