Today (Friday): It’s another hot and muggy one, under skies with more clouds than not. A quick shower or storm is possible, increasing in possibility as the afternoon hours wear on. Nearer sunset we could see a few downpours develop. High temperatures top out near 90 to perhaps as hot as the mid-90s, but the dew point may rise into the low 70s, producing heat index values around 100 degrees at times. West-southwesterly breezes blow near 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A couple of rounds of showers, storms and downpours are possible. Perhaps first in the evening, and then around midnight and early morning hours. It’s all hit or miss if so. Skies stay mostly cloudy, as well. Light breezes from the southwest continue to pump in mugginess, with a few spots seeing mid-70s for dew points. Low temperatures hover in the 70s, with downtown perhaps falling no lower than upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): We could see some strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and perhaps downpours that produce patchy flooding — especially midday. Most of Laura’s remnants pass south, but it infuses some moisture to the front passing by. Despite mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures get into the mid- to upper 80s. If rain remains steadier for the day, more so than we currently expect, temperatures may stay lower in the 80s. A quick inch of rain is possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: After a couple quicker, lighter showers or storms in the evening, we should see skies clear fairly quickly. The region should enjoy cooler low temperatures in the 60s, even downtown. Northwest breezes around 10 mph help dry out the air and make it more comfortable with dew points falling through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: It’s sunnier and comfortable. A cold front behind Laura’s remnants clears out our sky and air with northwesterly breezes near 15 mph. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s look likely. Almost a certifiable “Nice Day” if forecast temperatures dip a couple degrees and forecast breezes can die down a bit. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and rain free. Breezes should calm. Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s in our cooler suburbs to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Still decent on Monday with slightly more sun than clouds, and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Despite rising dew points back above the 60-degree mark, you should still find it fairly comfortable. A couple sprinkles are possible late day, but we’ll watch these rain chances — so far amounting to little if anything. A couple downpours are possible into Monday night, however. Confidence: Low-Medium