1.5 million: Number of people under some sort of evacuation order across the northern Gulf Coast in advance of the storm. Some stayed behind in an extremely vulnerable region ravaged by Hurricane Rita in 2005.

More than 910,000: Total number of customers who lost electricity during the storm.

65 mph: Intensity increase in the storm’s maximum sustained winds during a 24-hour period. Hurricane Laura joined a growing list of storms to rapidly intensify, in this case straight through landfall. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach told the Capital Weather Gang that Hurricane Laura tied for the fastest intensifying storm on record in the Gulf of Mexico.

938 millibars: Hurricane Laura’s minimum central pressure at landfall. Hurricane Laura joined an elite list of the most severe storms to hit Louisiana. For comparison, Hurricane Katrina, while weakening, came ashore with an astounding 920 millibars central pressure (in general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm).

But minimum central air pressure only tells part of the story on this storm’s intensity.

150 mph: Laura had exceptional winds for a storm of its pressure, having explosively developed during the 24 hours before landfall. Its sustained winds of 150 mph, with higher gusts as it roared ashore put Hurricane Laura in a tie for the top spot in Louisiana for wind, and also the top five for the country overall.

137 mph: Usually the strongest winds of a hurricane are barely felt on land, although when winds are shredding trees that fact can be largely academic. It’s also true that getting the strongest winds to hit a sparse weather network is difficult, this is especially true in the part of coastal Louisiana where Laura first hit. So much of that area is low-lying and sparsely populated that reliable weather sensors such as those installed at airports that we don’t have many reliable indications of the winds experienced right where Laura first came ashore.

Those facts make a gust of 137 mph at Lake Charles something to behold, especially since it occurred 30 miles from the landfall location. Multiple gusts past 100 mph were recorded in the region in and around landfall, most of them stations maintained by the National Ocean Service, which is part of NOAA. Lake Charles also had sustained winds of 98 mph for a time.

$10 million: Even the infrastructure built to warn us of severe weather couldn’t stand up to Laura’s fury. One $10 million Doppler radar was left decapitated by the hurricane, its final image a haunting relic of the storm.

This wasn’t the first time radars have been knocked out by a hurricane or other severe storm, but total removals of the actual radar unit are rare. One example was the destruction of the Doppler radar in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria.

Damage left behind by Laura’s winds is beyond sobering.

12 to 21 feet: Peak storm surge based on the National Hurricane Center estimate. This compares to forecasts of “unsurvivable” water rise of 15 to 20 feet in advance of the storm. One observing station in southwest Louisiana indicated a surge of 13 to 15 feet but the region is sparsely populated with few gauges. Scientists are studying the region just to the right of where the storm tracked to determine the actual surge heights.

In a FEMA senior leadership briefing obtained by The Washington Post, the area just to the east of the landfall location of Cameron, La. is delineated as having seen a 12-to-21-foot surge, based on an analysis Thursday from the National Hurricane Center.

As the storm plowed into the swamps of southern Louisiana, it was feared that surge could move as far as 40 miles inland.

In many places near the coast, water is still receding. Scientists should have a better idea of the maximum surge in the days ahead as additional data is analyzed.

12+ inches: Rainfall with Laura is ongoing as a risk for some flooding moves from the Mid-South to the Mid-Atlantic over the next two days.

So far, maximum rain totals are 12 inches or greater, with a sizable chunk of Louisiana and the Texas border area, then into Arkansas, picking up five to 10 inches. Unlike a number of hurricanes to impact the country in recent times, Laura passed while moving at a fast clip, which limited the overall freshwater flooding.

Seven storms: If it already feels like a long season, it’s probably because there have already been seven tropical storms and hurricanes that made landfall in the United States this year. That’s a record to date and more than in an average season.

0.6 miles: The storm track forecast was a major victory for the National Hurricane Center, which accurately predicted the landfall location within less than a mile, and at the exact time, a whopping 87 hours in advance. What’s especially remarkable about this is that despite a windshield-wiper effect as normally reliable computer models such as the European model made large shifts in their storm track projections, the NHC stuck to its prediction.

That increase in forecast track accuracy is part of a long-term trend of better forecasts year-to-year.

$25 to $30 billion: Early estimates of damages, per an analysis from AccuWeather. If this range proves to be true, then the storm will rank high on the list of costliest storms on record to strike the United States.

The consensus is it could have been much worse, had the track wobbled its way toward more populated areas. For instance, impacts on the Texas coast toward Houston were less than once feared, and even a jog of 10 miles to the west could’ve flooded the entire city of Lake Charles, La., which has a population of about 80,000.

Six Category 4+ storms: Laura is the sixth Category 4+ hurricane to hit the United States or its territories since Hurricane Harvey in August of 2017. It’s also the third to do so in the Gulf of Mexico. Five of the six occurred in an unprecedented 14 months from 2017 to 2018. Hurricane Dorian also threatened to become one in 2019, after ravaging the Bahamas as a Category 5.