Today (Saturday): While the main portion of Laura’s remnants moves to our south, it infuses a front passing the region with additional moisture and spin. Some showers and storms seem a good bet, especially in the midday into early afternoon. It’s possible a few storms rotate as they pass, perhaps leading to a brief and weak tornado threat. There should be some clearing late as highs reach the mid-80s. Winds are from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers or storms could linger into the evening. Otherwise, skies are clearing as temperatures fall to the mid- and upper 60s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s rather nice overall. For now, a little questionable on cloud cover for the actual Nice Day stamp, so we’ll hold for now. Humidity is on the low side and there is a good deal of sun. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: There should be a fair amount of stars early in the night, with increasing clouds likely over time. I’d guess we stay dry, but it’s not impossible a few showers are around by dawn. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Clouds and rain odds increase Monday, especially deeper into the second half. There is some chance heavy rain moves through, heading into the night — far from certain at this point though. Highs shoot for the upper 70s and lower 80s. Confidence: Medium