Today (Saturday): While the main portion of Laura’s remnants moves to our south, it infuses a front passing the region with additional moisture and spin. Some showers and storms seem a good bet, especially in the midday into early afternoon. It’s possible a few storms rotate as they pass, perhaps leading to a brief and weak tornado threat. There should be some clearing late as highs reach the mid-80s. Winds are from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few showers or storms could linger into the evening. Otherwise, skies are clearing as temperatures fall to the mid- and upper 60s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s rather nice overall. For now, a little questionable on cloud cover for the actual Nice Day stamp, so we’ll hold for now. Humidity is on the low side and there is a good deal of sun. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: There should be a fair amount of stars early in the night, with increasing clouds likely over time. I’d guess we stay dry, but it’s not impossible a few showers are around by dawn. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Clouds and rain odds increase Monday, especially deeper into the second half. There is some chance heavy rain moves through, heading into the night — far from certain at this point though. Highs shoot for the upper 70s and lower 80s. Confidence: Medium
Coming off rain-cooled lows in the 60s, gray skies and some drips may persist into Tuesday. I’d think most of the rain is done by daylight, but clouds could be quite slow to depart. Temperatures rise to around 80. Confidence: Medium