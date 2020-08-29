Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Some isolated and gusty showers are still possible over the next few hours, especially east of D.C. Otherwise, conditions will improve on the whole as we move into the evening and overnight period. It will be clear and comfortable overnight, with falling humidity and low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A much more refreshing air mass will be in place for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Combine that with dew points dropping into the upper 50s, and it will almost feel a bit like autumn. Clouds and humidity will return late Sunday night, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.