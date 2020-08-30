Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): High pressure nosing in from over the Great Lakes sends a blast of cooler, refreshingly dry air for us to enjoy today under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, topping out in the mid-80s, but the big story is the drop in humidity. Dew points descend into the 50s by the afternoon, and with a steady northwesterly breeze, you might think the change of seasons is closing in. A few more clouds will appear as we head through the mid-to-late afternoon. Confidence: High.

Tonight: It’s not an immediate change, but that quick shot of drier conditions will already be moving out this evening. Low pressure over the southeast will start sending some mid- to high-level moisture our way, and that means increasing cloudiness overnight. The surface won’t be that quick to respond, and we’ll stay fairly cool and dry, with temperatures falling back into the mid-60s once again. Light north winds early take on a more easterly flow by morning, which raises the possibility of some light showers arriving. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers overspread the region through the morning and there may be a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon as well. But clouds and general dampness keep the instability at bay, and temperatures stay below 80 degrees for most of us, limiting any severe threat. Some areas could see heavy rain at times and some minor flash flooding could occur. Winds are light out of the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms remain fairly widespread as we head into the overnight hours, with some additional heavy rain early on. Cloudy skies and southeast winds keep temperatures from falling off much, and temperatures stay in the 70s for much of the night. Confidence: Medium.

A look ahead

Lingering rain early Tuesday should wane during the morning hours, but the clouds are slower to depart. The risk of a stray shower or two continues through much of the day. Some breaks appear in the overcast as we move through the afternoon, and you’ll probably notice a return of humidity. It’s not overly hot, though, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy skies could still spit out a stray shower or two as a warm front moves through. We could see some foggy spots as well, and temperatures drop only into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium.