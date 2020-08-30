Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will build in late, but it’s an otherwise tranquil overnight period. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid- to upper 60s, with some increasing humidity toward the predawn hours as winds become a bit more easterly.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): A dull start with overcast skies. It remains cloudy but dry for much of the first half of the day, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers with embedded downpours will move into the area sometime in the late afternoon, persisting through the evening and into the early morning. Upward of an inch of rain is likely, with localized higher amounts before the precipitation tapers off early Tuesday morning.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
At least it’s not snowing: Or maybe you’re the type who is craving some snow already. Until then, get your winter weather fix from this shot of snow falling in the Pyrenees mountains of Spain yesterday. It may be the end of August, but signs of winter are never that far away!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.