Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We may stay dry for a good part of the morning if not all of it, but rain showers increase to the west. By the afternoon, showers should eventually spread over most areas, capping highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: Rain is likely and could be heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. Lows are in the mid- to upper 60s, with light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers are likely, especially in the morning. Skies may brighten a bit in the afternoon, but showers or perhaps a thundershower may still pop up, with highs near 80. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers could linger well into the evening before patchy fog late at night. Lows range from 65 to 70. Rainfall totals through Tuesday night should range from 1 to 2 inches, with the heaviest amounts west and southwest of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Very warm and humid air is pumped into the region from high pressure near Bermuda Wednesday through Friday. Highs warm from the mid-80s Wednesday to near 90 Thursday and Friday with very muggy conditions (dew points 70 to 75). Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible daily, especially in the afternoon and evening. By late Friday though, an approaching cold front helps knock out the humid air mass in time for the weekend. Overnight lows during this stretch are 70 to 75, dropping into the 60s Friday night. Confidence: Medium