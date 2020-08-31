The temperature forecast carries slightly higher confidence than does precipitation since every September over the past 10 years has been warmer than average but only four of the 10 most recent Septembers have been wetter than normal.

September marks the start of meteorological autumn, defined as September through November. Compared to the summer months (June through August), the intensity of heat and humidity tends to be less extreme, but we did manage to peak at 98 degrees last year both in mid-September and early October.

On average, September should see three days cross the 90-degree threshold. Last year we had nine during the month, which ranked as the third-hottest on record.

If September turns out warmer and wetter than normal, it will be the third month in a row with such conditions. July was the third-hottest and 21st-wettest on record while August is set to finish in the top 10 wettest on record with slightly above-normal temperatures (we will publish details on August stats on Tuesday). The combined July-August rainfall is running a surplus of over 8 inches, while 2020 overall is running more than 9 inches ahead of average.

The latest computer model simulations support the forecast for warm and wet weather during September’s first two weeks:

Models suggest a cool pattern for the Midwest, but the East Coast is predicted to be in a transition zone where warm, humid air surges northward at times. We have a shot at low 90s later this week and then again toward the middle of next week just after the Labor Day holiday. Our overall confidence for a warm September is moderate, as the pattern in the second half is a little less clear.

Our confidence for a wet September is low. The active Atlantic hurricane season pumped up our rainfall totals, courtesy Tropical Storm Isaias and the remnants of Hurricane Laura. While no additional tropical storms appear imminent at this time, the month of September is the most active of the season, and the National Hurricane Center is watching several potential development areas.