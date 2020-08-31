One extreme weather event layered atop another makes the region’s arduous recovery process even more difficult. Many residents are without air conditioning and lack running water while stifling heat, among the most lethal weather hazards, takes hold.

The absence of basic services amid a punishing heat wave is made even more daunting by the novel coronavirus, which is keeping many residents at home or in shelters. Louisiana has seen 661 new cases in the past week alone, and the hurricane disrupted testing efforts.

AD

AD

“At a time when I would want more testing than ever, both to gauge what’s happening because of Hurricane Laura but also because [of schools reopening] over the last couple of weeks, we are really at a low point in our community tests,” Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said during a news conference.

On Monday, the Weather Service upgraded a heat advisory for extreme southwestern Louisiana, including Lake Charles and Cameron, to an excessive heat warning, cautioning that the combination of the heat and humidity would make it feel like 111 to 114 degrees outside.

“An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur,” the Weather Service said. “The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

AD

AD

The warning area also included counties in southeastern Texas along the Louisiana border that were seriously affected by Laura.

Southwestern Louisiana residents described an unbearable combination of heat and humidity on Monday.

“It’s terrible right now. I’m on my third shirt today,” said Brandon Harrington, 39. “It was 92 degrees outside at 10:30 this morning.”

Harrington‘s home in Calcasieu Parish was destroyed by Laura’s winds. When he isn’t working to clean up the rubble, he feels lucky to be crashing at a house with a generator.

Others don’t have that option.

“There’s a man down the road from me who lives in a tent right now. He had two homes, and he lost both of them,” Harrington said.

AD

“Him and his girlfriend came and sat in our air conditioning for a few hours yesterday. I had a bunch of fans, so I gave him those and he put them inside his tent to keep it cool.”

AD

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States in some years, and those without access to air conditioning are most vulnerable, especially older adults, those with preexisting medical conditions and the socially isolated.

The widespread power outages in extreme southwestern Louisiana and parts of Texas along the Louisiana border mean limited access to air conditioning. Compounding problems even more, some of these areas, including Lake Charles, lack access to running water, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing for senior leadership obtained by The Washington Post.

In Cameron Parish, La., 1,966 out of 2,010 customers lacked power Monday afternoon. In Calcasieu Parish, which includes Lake Charles, 102,929 out of 104,868 customers were in the dark.

AD

AD

“The elevated heat index values will be particularly acute for areas still challenged by power outages,” the Weather Service website for the area around Lake Charles indicated.

To compensate for the lack of power, some residents were relying on generators, which can create a hazard if improperly installed. Eight people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the hurricane’s wake.

For many in southwestern Louisiana, a break from the heat proved nearly impossible after the hurricane. Hotel rooms were few and far between. Generators can be costly, and even those who could afford them were struggling to do so Monday.

“You try to find one here, and there’s nothing,” said Tommy Todd, 57.

AD

A friend of Todd’s in Dallas ultimately drove more than five hours to deliver a generator to Todd’s Holmwood house, about 10 miles southeast of Lake Charles. He is glad to have at least a partial reprieve from the heat, especially as he works to rebuild his home.

AD

“Right now, it’s just very humid. You sweat to the maximum,” he said. “You get outside and sweat fills your shoes up with water. And that’s when you’re walking, much less trying to pick up wood and do all this other work.”

Hydration is also critical for limiting heat stress and, according to the FEMA briefing, inoperable drinking facilities affected more than 140,000 customers in Louisiana and more than 12,000 in Texas as of midday Monday.

AD

The sweltering conditions in the hurricane zone are part of a heat wave affecting Texas and Louisiana.

At 2 p.m. local time Monday, the heat index was 108 in Lake Charles and 109 in Port Arthur, Tex.

The heat spread over Texas on Friday, with most of the state enduring heat index values above 100 degrees, and then moved into Louisiana over the weekend. On Saturday, Dallas set a record high of 106 degrees.

On Monday, humidity levels were oppressive, with dew points, an indicator of humidity, climbing above 80 degrees in parts of southwestern Louisiana. Dew points over 70 degrees are considered uncomfortably humid. Anything above 80 is difficult to tolerate.

The intensity of the heat and humidity is forecast to ease only slightly over the next several days.

“Heat advisories are likely for all areas [Tuesday] and Wednesday as ambient temperatures combine with the high dew points pushing the heat indexes once again well above 100 degrees,” the Weather Service said.

Even into the weekend, heat index values are expected to top 100 degrees.