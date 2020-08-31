The Atlantic has featured a typical season’s worth of storm to date in 2020, the ocean basin as a whole cranking out 55 percent more energy in tropical storms and hurricanes than typical by late August. The hyperactive season has also delivered the earliest C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, and M named storms on record, even remaining ahead of the record-setting pace in 2005.

The four tropical systems under investigation are various stages of development. One of them is poised to develop off the U.S. East Coast and head out to sea, while another could soon fight for a name in the western Caribbean. Meanwhile, two others — located between the Lesser Antilles and Africa in the Atlantic’s “Main Development Region,” or MDR — are less organized, but could develop in the coming days.

System off the East Coast

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center scheduled a Hurricane Hunters aircraft to investigate a system about 150 miles south-southeast of Wilmington, N.C. The Center estimates the system has about a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or receiving a name as a storm. The next name on the list is Nana.

The system was visible on the Wilmington radar as a spattering of showers well offshore Monday morning, but the system already appeared to have a well-defined center. Satellite imagery also suggested captured a lot of convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, to the east of the center and outside of radar range.

In the coming days, the initially innocuous tropical system, dubbed Invest 90L by the Hurricane Center (“Invest” refers to an area of disturbed weather under investigation), is likely to slowly develop as it churns north-northeast, remaining entirely offshore. It will eventually recurve to the northeast and ultimately the east, passing harmlessly between Cape Cod and Bermuda as it pulls away into the open North Atlantic.

Since the system will be outrunning the warm waters of the tropics, it probably won’t intensify into anything more than a tropical or subtropical storm, its only impacts perhaps being an increase risk of rip currents in coastal beaches of the Mid-Atlantic.

System in the Caribbean

Another disturbance, known as Invest 99L, is cruising quickly through the Caribbean as it heads westward. The system already appears quite organized, though conditions are expected to become more conducive for development on Tuesday. Because the system is moving so quickly right now, at close to 20 mph, it is in a sense struggling to keep up with itself.

The system should pass south of Jamaica late Monday or early Tuesday, but heavy rainfall is possible if showers and thunderstorms develop on the system’s northern fringe.

“Cloudy [weather] with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes" is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, wrote the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

Invest 99L has been assigned an 80 percent chance of development by the National Hurricane Center, the system on a crash-course with Honduras, Belize, coastal Guatemala and the Yucatan Peninsula. The system should make landfall, likely as a tropical depression or storm, around Wednesday. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and perhaps some inland flooding would be possible.

Twin systems over the Atlantic’s Main Development Region

The Atlantic’s Main Development Region, an invisible box within which the majority of long-lived, powerful Atlantic hurricanes develop, was eerily quiet on Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center slashed the odds of the first of two disturbances developing to just 10 percent, while the second cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity, currently between Senegal and Mali, had a 30 percent chance.

The lead disturbance is likely to fizzle, but the trailing one could perk up later in the week. The Center forecasts “gradual development of this system... through the end of the week” is possible, with more clarify in the forecast likely once the system moves over water.

There is no immediate threat to the United States from any of these three tropical cyclones, but if the wave currently over Africa develops, it could track west on a trajectory that could potentially impact land

A look ahead at activity

After a period of enhanced hurricane activity over the Atlantic, conditions look to relax a bit back to more average levels during the next week or two.

Part of the forecast boils down to a convectively-coupled Kelvin wave, or a large overturning circulation in the upper atmosphere, that brought a flurry of activity over the Atlantic. Recently, its rising branch parked over the ocean, favoring increased upward motion and fostering the formation of tropical systems. In the coming weeks, its neutral to suppressed phase, characterized by sinking air, will traverse the Atlantic. That could acutely inhibit activity.

However, the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a band of thunderstorms that treks around the Globe every 40 to 60 days or so, will probably be bringing its busier phase to the Atlantic. That will increase thunderstorm activity and likely offset any effect from sinking air associated with the Kelvin wave.

Lastly, development between roughly September 5 and 9 may be slightly tempered by a “tropical upper tropospheric trough” or broad zone of low pressure which will increase the amount of wind shear over the Atlantic’s Main Development Region. Wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, is pernicious to fledgling tropical cyclones.