Through Tonight: Rain will continue to fall moderately to heavily at times this evening. There may be a few lulls in the activity, but we’re at risk for more widespread activity through much of the night. Temperatures will drift to the low and mid 60s for lows. Areas of fog and drizzle will develop overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some fog and drizzle may be around early. The heavier rain will be out of here shortly after sunrise, if not before, but some showers could linger much of the day. Any breaks in the clouds will be minimal, as highs head toward the mid-70s to near 80.
Pollen update: Weed and grass pollen are both moderate/high. Mold spores are low/high. Tree pollen is low.
August twister: The lazy days of August can produce some wicked weather out of almost nothing. That was the case Sunday in South Dakota when the state saw its first killer twister since 1999.
Video of the scene was quite intense.
