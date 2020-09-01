AD

Today (Tuesday): Some morning muck with scattered showers and drizzle underneath a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures only warm to around 80 in the afternoon as we could gain some periods of sunshine. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is still possible. Light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers, warmer low temperatures from 70 to 74, along with higher humidity levels. Light winds from the east at around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy with increasing heat and humidity along with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s will combine with dew points in the low to mid-70s to make it feel like the low 90s. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph serve to transport the higher heat and humidity into the region. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Very muggy and mostly cloudy along with a continued chance for a scattered shower. Lows should range in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday could be our hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, but with heat indexes into at least the mid-90s with very high humidity. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny and, yes, again we see the chance for an afternoon to evening shower or thunderstorm. Thursday night continues to stay on the muggy side after some evening thunderstorm chances, as lows only range through the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday starts warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but a cold front may sweep through the area in the afternoon to start lowering humidity as highs reach the mid- to upper 80s, with a shot at touching 90 degrees in some spots. Friday night is a breath of fresh air, though, with lows falling into the cooler 60s and dew points into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

