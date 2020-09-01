Through Tonight: Clouds will hang tough and some showers are possible. Some late night fog and drizzle could develop, as well. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Winds will be light from the south and southeast.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s another day with lots of clouds. Some breaks will help temperatures rise to the low- and mid-80s. Showers are possible earlier in the day, but any significant rain or storms should come late afternoon into evening, when some activity could be strong. Winds are from the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Corn moon: The full corn moon rises. The third full moon of the northern hemisphere’s astronomical summer will be full at 1:22 a.m. tomorrow morning. Around here, it might be hard to catch more than a passing glimpse thanks to clouds.
Pollen update: The last report was incomplete, thanks to rain.
