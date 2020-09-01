The storm was designated a “potential tropical cyclone” on Tuesday morning, allowing the National Hurricane Center to issue tropical storm watches for northern Honduras and the offshore Roatan Islands.

Another storm lurks just off the Mid-Atlantic coast but is poised to drift harmlessly out to sea. In addition, a third tropical wave exiting the coast of Africa may develop next week.

This Atlantic hurricane season has already broken records, including the earliest-forming C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M and now N storms. The season has edged out 2005′s assembly-line rate of tropical storms and hurricanes, with a typical season’s worth of systems brewing before the season’s usual halfway mark. In terms of a metric that tracks the energy output of tropical storms and hurricanes, this season is running about 47 percent above average.

Meanwhile, the statistical peak of the hurricane season is still two weeks away, on Sept. 15. That inflection point doesn’t necessarily mark an immediate falloff in activity but, rather, illustrates just how far we have to go in a season that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast will be “extremely active.”

Where Tropical Storm Nana may soon form

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watches for parts of the western Caribbean, as a potential tropical cyclone is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Nana.

The area of disturbed weather featured a gradually organizing mass of showers and thunderstorms, along with tropical-storm-force winds southeast of Jamaica. Despite the winds, the system has lacked a well-defined low-level center of circulation, precluding it from earning a name.

Several strong thunderstorms had already developed over Jamaica on the system’s northern flank early Tuesday, prompting a severe weather alert from the Meteorological Service there.

“Cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds” were expected Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

On satellite, the nascent storm appeared to have established an area of upper-level outflow, primarily to the west, allowing it to evacuate air at high altitudes and slowly intensify at the surface. Assuming the storm is named on Tuesday or Wednesday before making landfall in Central America, it would beat out the earliest N storm on record, which was Tropical Storm Nate. That storm formed on Sept. 5, 2005.

Heavy rain, flooding, the risk of mudslides and gusty winds are possible Wednesday in Honduras, coastal Guatemala, Belize and the Gulf of Mexico.

Sneaky system off the East Coast is no threat to land

As soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nana got its act together over the Caribbean on Tuesday, a second system was organizing much closer to home, off the East Coast. Dubbed Tropical Depression 15, the system was just shy of tropical-storm strength on Monday as it spun about 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras.

It was initially expected that this depression would become a tropical storm, but it no longer appears it will intensify beyond the system’s current 35-mph winds.

“The depression still has a small chance to become a tropical storm later [Tuesday, but] no significant changes in strength are expected during the next couple of days,” wrote the National Hurricane Center.

The system is forecast to continue to move to the east and pass north of Bermuda late Wednesday into Thursday before becoming absorbed into an area of disturbed weather over the central Atlantic.

System to watch emerges off the coast of Africa

With no imminent threats to the United States, attention turns to what may be lurking in the pipeline in tropical waves moving off the west coast of Africa. A tropical wave over Guinea in western Africa has a 40 percent chance of developing in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Some computer models project this wave will develop into a tropical storm late this week or early next week. Environmental conditions may be conducive to that, although it does not appear as if the system would be poised for speedy strengthening because of the presence of strong winds in the upper atmosphere that can disrupt such tropical storms.

Looking ahead

Following a stretch punctuated by a seemingly relentless barrage of tropical systems and a major hurricane landfall, conditions will simmer for a little while as the atmosphere reloads. Competing factors will act to favor and discourage storm development in the tropical Atlantic during the next week or so, before the tempo of storms is likely to pick up again.

Part of the forecast relates to what is known as a convectively coupled Kelvin wave, or a large overturning circulation in the upper atmosphere. On one side, air at the upper levels diverges, allowing air near the surface to rise. That rising motion enhances the ability for tropical cyclones to form.

That convectively enhanced branch of rising motion already swept over the tropical Atlantic, and helped generate the ongoing flurry of tropical cyclone activity.

Now, the sinking suppressed branch is approaching from the west, and could put a temporary damper on tropical storm and hurricane activity.

On the other hand, the upcoming phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, an area of enhanced rising air motion and associated precipitation that saunters eastward around the globe every 40 to 60 days or so, will work to counteract any lull.