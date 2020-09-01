All of the top 10 summers on record since 1871 have occurred since 1980, and eight of 10 have happened since 2000, as climate change and urbanization have pushed temperatures upward.

Compared with July, which was the third-hottest on record, August was not particularly hot. Its highest temperature was just 93 degrees on the 27th and 28th. Most days, highs were in the 80s. But thanks largely to warm nighttime temperatures, it ended up 1.5 degrees hotter than normal, tying with 1993 and 1900 as the 44th-hottest August on record.

Between June 27 and August 15, Washington registered its longest streak on record with low temperatures at or above 70 degrees.

After a dry June, it was not only a hot summer but also an extremely wet one. Thanks to several heavy thunderstorm events in July and downpours from Tropical Storm Isaias and the remnants of Hurricane Laura in August, the summer’s 18.75 inches of rain was more than eight inches above average. It tied with 1948 for the 25th-wettest on record.

By itself, August produced 8.73 inches of rain, the 13th-wettest on record.

August extremes

August was relatively quiet in terms of records. The one August extreme-weather note occurred early in the month, when the remnants of Isaias delivered heavy rains to the Washington area. The 2.48-inch total for Washington on Aug. 4 broke the old daily record of 1.33 inches from 1974. Dulles logged 1.87 inches, which bested the 0.83 inches on that date in 1967.

Here is the general range of August 2020 weather in Washington:

National pattern and cause

The overall weather pattern for the Lower 48 states during the summer months was a hot one. A preliminary estimate places the summer of 2020 as the third-hottest on record back to 1950.

Most places were hotter than normal:

The main driver of this hot summer relates to cooler-than-normal waters in the central to eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, indicative of a developing La Niña pattern. Several of our hottest summers in the past decade have been coincident with developing La Niñas.

La Niña patterns are also associated with above-normal tropical activity in the Atlantic. Through August, a record number of named storms had made landfall in the Lower 48, which contributed to enhanced rainfall in Washington during the month.

Year to date

The marginally hot and very wet August helped 2020 move to the top of the rankings over the past decade in terms of temperature (No. 3) and rain (No. 2):

How was the Capital Weather Gang’s forecast for August?

On July 31, we forecast August to be not as hot as July but still warmer than normal. Our forecast of one to three degrees hotter than normal worked out well, with the final result being 1.5 degrees hotter than the 30-year average. We correctly favored August to run wetter than normal, but we woefully underestimated the actual amount. The forecast of one to three inches above normal rainfall was blown away by the actual 5.8-inch surplus.