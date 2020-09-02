Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

4/10: The digit trends lower as the heat, humidity and chance of late-day storms trend higher.

  • Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, occasional shower? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.
  • Tonight: Scattered evening showers and storms. Lows: 70s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny, occasional shower still possible. Highs: Near 90.

Forecast in detail

Today and tomorrow bring a temporary surge of heat and humidity with a few showers and storms possible as well. We’re still rather warm Friday but starting to transition toward a delightful Saturday and Sunday, before trending warmer and a bit more humid on Labor Day.

Today (Wednesday): With a warm front not too far to the north, we’ll see the chance of an occasional shower through the day. Skies are mostly cloudy during the morning but turning partly sunny this afternoon as a warming trend continues, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Light winds from the south lock in the high humidity, with dew points in the muggy low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. or so and into the evening, with a potential for damaging winds. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the morning into midafternoon with a stalled front nearby. Otherwise the humidity remains quite high and the heat continues to build, with highs headed for near 90 under partly sunny skies. Could see a few showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms could linger into the evening. The mugginess sticks around, with lows settling into the 70s again. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday remains fairly humid with partly sunny skies and still the chance of a passing shower or storm. Highs rise to the mid-80s to near 90 before a noticeably cooler and less humid air mass moves in Friday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure takes over Saturday and Sunday, with both days featuring mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs near 80 to the low 80s. Saturday night lows fall to the upper 50s and low 60s. For Labor Day, southerly flow warms us back into the mid-80s with somewhat higher humidity and the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High