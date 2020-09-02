Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): With a warm front not too far to the north, we’ll see the chance of an occasional shower through the day. Skies are mostly cloudy during the morning but turning partly sunny this afternoon as a warming trend continues, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Light winds from the south lock in the high humidity, with dew points in the muggy low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. or so and into the evening, with a potential for damaging winds. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the morning into midafternoon with a stalled front nearby. Otherwise the humidity remains quite high and the heat continues to build, with highs headed for near 90 under partly sunny skies. Could see a few showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers and storms could linger into the evening. The mugginess sticks around, with lows settling into the 70s again. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday remains fairly humid with partly sunny skies and still the chance of a passing shower or storm. Highs rise to the mid-80s to near 90 before a noticeably cooler and less humid air mass moves in Friday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

