On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center calls for clusters of strong to severe storms with supercell or rotating thunderstorms in the mix as well. “Scattered damaging gusts and a few tornadoes are possible,” the center wrote.

The storms are predicted to accompany a warm front lifting north across the area today, which has already resulted in extremely humid conditions over the region, followed by a cold front on Thursday.

Severe weather is not guaranteed either day, but conditions are in place for at least that potential in parts of the region.

Wednesday storm threat at a glance

Storm timeline: Late afternoon into the evening hours. Storms develop to the west between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., moving east and arriving in the D.C. to Baltimore corridor in the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. window. There are indications that isolated storms may linger through 8 or 9 p.m. in some areas.

Uncertainty: Storms will likely be intense, but isolated to widely scattered. Moreover, their intensity and frequency largely depends on how much cloud cover sticks around this afternoon.

Storm hazards: Gusty to locally damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado or two. Torrential downpours with a chance of flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas.

Areas affected: Due to the warm front positioned over our region, scattered severe storms and even tornado activity are possible anywhere from central Virginia through southern Pennsylvania.

Discussion

A warm front lifting north through the region will touch off scattered downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of low pressure approaching from the west. A change of wind speed and/or direction with height, known as wind shear, will cause some of the storms to rotate. A couple may acquire some supercell characteristics, becoming rotating thunderstorms.

However, instability, or storms’ energy to lift, isn’t particularly strong.

“As the warm front lifts north this afternoon and we get into southwesterly flow, thinning [cloud cover] could allow instability to build,” noted Jeff Halverson, CWG’s severe weather expert. “However, a [moist, tropical air mass with height] is not as conducive to severe,” but the presence of wind shear may compensate, Halverson explained.

Gusty to locally damaging winds is the primary threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially near and south of the immediate D.C. area. Warm fronts have a tendency to increase low-level “helicity,” or turning of the winds near the surface, and cause storms to spin. That chance may be boosted near the Chesapeake, where added moisture in the air from warm waters and localized breezes could enhance wind shear.

Storms will probably organize into a line during the evening as they shift east, but lose their gumption after dark as daytime heating is lost.

Thursday at a glance

Storm timeline: Mid- to late afternoon into the evening hours. Highest risk in the D.C. area from 5 to 8 p.m., with multiple rounds of storms possible. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may precede a line of storms that will come in around sunset.

Storm hazards: Scattered strong to damaging winds, with isolated tornado activity possible. The tornado risk may be greater than on Wednesday. Hail is also possible in the strongest storms.

Areas affected: Areas from the Blue Ridge to the Delmarva, and everywhere in between. The threat will be more scattered initially to our west, but a line is likely to fill in with time as the storms progress to the east. There may be a sharp northern cutoff north of Baltimore or near the Pennsylvania border to the north of the warm front.

Discussion

An approaching shortwave trough, or pocket of low pressure and upper-level spin, will approach the region during the late morning and afternoon hours. Ongoing morning showers, especially to our north, may blanket the region in clouds.

“The degree of destabilization in the afternoon will depend on clouds … perhaps overspreading from morning activity, and cloudiness along the front,” wrote Halverson. “So, the threat is conditional.”

It’s possible that humidity is manageable in the morning, but ramps up quickly in the afternoon as southerly winds increase ahead of a weak cold front. That will pump a more warm, humid air mass into our region, which will fuel storms.

“Strong shear again should set up and heighten the severe potential … meaning bowing segments and transient supercells are again possible,” Halverson wrote. Bowing segments are curved squall lines that produce strong to damaging straight-line winds.

Storms will probably congeal to the east, but should remain strong as they move across the Delmarva Peninsula.

“The tornado risk will continue to be re-evaluated at later outlooks but the potential for several supercells appears greatest in the MD/northern VA vicinity during the afternoon,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

More pleasant weather is likely this weekend.