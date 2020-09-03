Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Today brings the week’s sweatiest combination of heat and humidity (dew points in the 70s). Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s feel like the mid- to upper 90s. The mugginess fuels some potentially severe storms this afternoon and evening, which bring the risk of damaging winds, hail or even a tornado. Sky cover varies throughout today, but partly sunny skies is probably the best way to describe it. Winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, except gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms could still be severe, with mostly cloudy skies overnight and continued moderate to high humidity. Lows range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds from the southwest at about 5 mph, except higher gusts near thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly to mostly sunny with still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm as a cold front swings through the area, but humidity should start dropping in the afternoon as highs reach the mid-80s to around 90. Winds switch to come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around as temperatures cool to more comfortable levels from the upper 50s in our cooler spots to the mid-60s downtown with light breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday offer beautiful holiday weekend weather with sunny skies, highs only in the low 80s, and low humidity, too, as dew points are down into the 50s. Saturday and Sunday night should be mostly clear, with lows from the mid-50s in our cooler spots to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: High

AD

Labor Day Monday may see humidity tick up just slightly as highs edge toward the mid-80s, but skies are partly to mostly sunny again for a fairly pleasant day. A slight chance of a late-day shower or storm could show up for the southern parts of our area. Confidence: Medium

Beachcast

Most of the holiday weekend looks fantastic from around Virginia Beach to the Jersey Shore with highs in the low to mid-80s, light breezes, low humidity and mostly sunny skies. Cool, comfortable nights with lows in the upper 50s to 60s.

AD

Along the North Carolina Outer Banks, the forecast is trickier as the front gets stalled nearby with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s and scattered mainly late-day to evening showers and storms all three days. Showers could back up toward Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon, too.