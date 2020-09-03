“While a few tornadoes are certainly possible, the primary threat should be damaging winds,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

The center indicates that there’s a 30 percent chance of damaging winds within 25 miles of any given location, and a 10 percent chance of a tornado. The threat of large hail is around 5 percent. These percentages are all substantially higher than normal and more common in the South and Plains.

Storm threat at a glance

Storm timeline: Widely scattered storms could pop up between 2 and 4, especially in our far western areas. Storms should become more numerous between 4 and 10 p.m., with the possibility of one or more organized lines passing through between 5 and 9 p.m. Most storm activity should wane or move off to the east after 9 or 10 p.m.

Uncertainty: How widespread storms are at different times is a question mark, as well as the exact location of the most intense storms.

Storm hazards: Heavy rain and lightning will be most common. Damaging gusts up to 70 mph are possible in the most intense storms. Confidence is lower regarding the possibility of tornadoes, but up to a few cannot be ruled out. Hail is also possible in the most intense storms.

Areas affected: Much of the region could see intense storms but, as is normally the case with thunderstorms, some areas will be harder hit than others and some places may be passed over by heavy storms.

Discussion

Today features a volatile mix of an unstable, moist air mass, significant wind shear (increase in wind speed and directional turning with altitude), a stalled front, a zone of low pressure, and an approaching disturbance in the jet stream.

All of these elements will converge over the Washington region late this afternoon into the evening. Some of these features are shown on the forecast chart for 8 p.m. this evening, below. The stalled front can be seen draped over the Mason-Dixon Line. The zone of low pressure is represented by the orange dashed line. And the entire Mid-Atlantic is embedded in southwesterly flow in the “warm sector” of a powerful low-pressure system over eastern Canada.

The expected degree of instability, which measures how much buoyant energy is available to storm cell updrafts, is shown in the image below. This is the HRRR model, a high resolution model, where we are looking at the distribution of CAPE (convective available potential energy) at 6 p.m. The red colors which cover DMV suggest 2000-2500 J/kg, which is sufficient to push storms into severe territory.

Aloft, there is a strong wave in the jet stream approaching from the eastern Ohio Valley, which was already triggering a large cluster of storms Thursday morning in that region. That wave energy will increase uplift of air over the Washington region later today. In the image below, you can see the pronounced southward dip in the flow, representing the wave.

The image shows wind shear values — how much the wind strengthen with altitude — valid during mid- to late afternoon. A pocket of 40- to 50-knot shear is expected to develop over the region, at the time the atmosphere is approaching peak destabilization.

AD

AD

These values of CAPE and shear suggest two modes of storm organization are possible: Fast-moving, bowing lines and rotating supercells.

A weather watch is likely to be issued in the early afternoon. That watch may well be of the tornado variety, which will cover any tornadoes developing from supercells, and also from within bowing lines.

This is not a derecho-type pattern, and we don’t expect that everyone will be impacted by severe winds. But any pockets of straight-line wind could be intense, with peaks gusts in the 60 to 70 mph range. Those pockets are most likely at the apex of bowing lines.

Very high moisture values at the surface and aloft mean that locally torrential downpours are possible. The storms may be moving fast enough to preclude widespread flash flooding concerns. However, the high-resolution models suggest that storms may come in two or more waves from 4 to 8 p.m.

A simulation of the storm coverage and intensity is shown in the image below, which depicts simulated radar at 6 p.m. from a high-resolution model called the ARW2. This simulation is representative of all the high-resolution models this morning.