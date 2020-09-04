The week has already featured multiple tropical systems, including Nana and Omar, the former making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Belize early Thursday. Both systems have since weakened or dissipated, though Nana is endeavoring a difficult attempt at resurrection as its remnant spin crosses into the Pacific.

Although the Atlantic has been churning out storms this year, most — with the exception of Category 4 Laura, which devastated southwest Louisiana — have been relatively weak and short-lived. In fact, the average life span of this season’s 15 named storms is in the bottom 1 percent of Atlantic hurricanes, according to Sam Lillo, a postdoctoral researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That said, the Atlantic is still generating storms at record pace. 2020 has set records for the earliest C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N and O storms ever observed. And overall activity based on a metric of storm energy is still 30 percent above typical.

The fates of Nana and Omar

Nana died, and Omar weakened into a tropical depression overnight Thursday into Friday. The two storms were named on Tuesday, Nana briefly attaining hurricane strength as it made landfall in Belize on Thursday morning. Omar, on the other hand, dizzily wandered around the open Atlantic, fending off hostile conditions for a day and a half before dissipating into a tropical depression, and soon will be a remnant low.

Though technically gone, Nana may continue to haunt portions of Central America with heavy rainfall. Its circulation moved over western Guatemala and southern Chipas, Mexico, early Friday, emerging offshore and blossoming once again with shower and thunderstorm activity.

And there’s a chance, albeit small, that Nana may be resurrected by the warm waters of the eastern Pacific. The National Hurricane Center puts those odds at 30 percent but writes that conditions will become less favorable over the weekend.

A trio of systems to watch

Meanwhile, our next batch of systems to watch is rolling off Africa. Two are already working west across the Atlantic, while a third was meandering west and bringing thunderstorms to Mali and Mauritania.

The National Hurricane Center has estimated these disturbances, west to east, have a 40, 70, and 50 percent chance of development, respectively, in the next five days.

There is a chance that the lead disturbance may not develop boisterously itself, but it could pave the way for the second to by saturating the atmosphere at the upper levels.

Exactly where these two disturbances eventually track is highly uncertain. Though there are reasons to believe a path north of the Leeward Islands is favored, the islands should monitor the tropics, regardless.

In addition, the third tropical system will exit the coast late this weekend, with “gradual development” probably early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Already becoming increasingly organized, that tropical wave may be in a better position to track due westward toward the Leeward Islands.

If any of these systems earn names, the next three on the list are Paulette, Rene and Sally.

Pattern challenges

While we have above-average confidence that multiple tropical waves may develop into tropical systems over the next week to 10 days, we have below-average confidence in where they might go.

That’s because the upcoming weather pattern over the western Atlantic and the United States will be highly affected by how a pair of typhoons in the Pacific change the jet stream. Those typhoons are both bending and energizing the jet, which influences how wavy it gets downstream and where those dips and crests in its serpentine pattern align.

That in turn determines where high and low pressure set up, which influences the possible routes for hurricanes to take. It’s like rearranging all the knobs and bumpers and obstacles on a pinball board; each time a ball — or hurricane — is launched, it’ll be forced to take a new path.

We won’t know exactly how that pattern will evolve for a few more days, but at first glance it looks as if the mid-September pattern could become a bit concerning for residents of the East Coast.