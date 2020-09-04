Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Morning sunshine gives way to more afternoon cloud cover. A few showers or a storm could develop during the afternoon, especially southern parts of the area, as the front passes. Humidity starts dropping toward more comfortable levels (dew points around 60 degrees) by sunset. High temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Midday northwest winds peak near 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds become fewer and farther between. Consider opening those windows, as comfortable air streams into the area and we bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s. North-northwest breezes around 5-10 mph may continue to blow. Confidence: Medium-High



Tomorrow (Saturday): This is the splendid, sunny gem of the entire forecast. High temperatures have a hint of autumn for a moment, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’s also the most comfortable day of the weekend with the lowest humidity levels and dew points perhaps around 50 degrees. Wow. Northwesterly breezes around 10 mph slowly try to calm below 5 mph by late afternoon. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear with similar, comfortable low temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Light southwest breezes die down by dawn. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunday: It’s very sunny and still comfortable. High temperatures are only a tad warmer in the low to mid-80s. Breezes should stay light. Please wear that sunscreen all weekend! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and just a tad warmer, with slight humidity by dawn. Low temperatures may bottom out only around 60 degrees in the cool spots, perhaps mid-60s around the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s turning warmer with slowly rising humidity on a sunny Labor Day Monday and into Tuesday. High temperatures well into the 80s don’t feel uncomfortable until perhaps Tuesday, when clouds and slight rain chances move into the picture perhaps by afternoon. We’ll tweak the forecast as we get closer if newer data shows changes. Confidence: Medium

Beachcast

Mostly splendid and calm conditions rule, from Virginia Beach to the Jersey Shore. High temperatures are generally in the low to mid-80s, with light breezes and low humidity. Plan on cool, comfortable nights with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s (north) to around 80 degrees in Virginia — where a few late Monday showers could pop.

