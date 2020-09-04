Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Morning sunshine gives way to more afternoon cloud cover. A few showers or a storm could develop during the afternoon, especially southern parts of the area, as the front passes. Humidity starts dropping toward more comfortable levels (dew points around 60 degrees) by sunset. High temperatures top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Midday northwest winds peak near 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds become fewer and farther between. Consider opening those windows, as comfortable air streams into the area and we bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s. North-northwest breezes around 5-10 mph may continue to blow. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...
Tomorrow (Saturday): This is the splendid, sunny gem of the entire forecast. High temperatures have a hint of autumn for a moment, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’s also the most comfortable day of the weekend with the lowest humidity levels and dew points perhaps around 50 degrees. Wow. Northwesterly breezes around 10 mph slowly try to calm below 5 mph by late afternoon. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear with similar, comfortable low temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Light southwest breezes die down by dawn. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Sunday: It’s very sunny and still comfortable. High temperatures are only a tad warmer in the low to mid-80s. Breezes should stay light. Please wear that sunscreen all weekend! Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and just a tad warmer, with slight humidity by dawn. Low temperatures may bottom out only around 60 degrees in the cool spots, perhaps mid-60s around the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High
It’s turning warmer with slowly rising humidity on a sunny Labor Day Monday and into Tuesday. High temperatures well into the 80s don’t feel uncomfortable until perhaps Tuesday, when clouds and slight rain chances move into the picture perhaps by afternoon. We’ll tweak the forecast as we get closer if newer data shows changes. Confidence: Medium
Beachcast
Mostly splendid and calm conditions rule, from Virginia Beach to the Jersey Shore. High temperatures are generally in the low to mid-80s, with light breezes and low humidity. Plan on cool, comfortable nights with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s (north) to around 80 degrees in Virginia — where a few late Monday showers could pop.
Along the North Carolina Outer Banks, the forecast is trickier. A cold front could stall out over the area, bringing a bit less sunshine and a slightly higher rain chance. Still, it’s nice enough with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. Scattered (mainly late-day to evening) showers and storms are possible all three days. Water temperatures are into the low 80s if not a bit higher.