Through Tonight: A brief shower or storm is possible through sunset. The best odds locally are through dinnertime or so, then shifting southeast. Drier air should filter in overnight, and skies should be clear. Lows will range from near 60 to the mid-60s.
Saturday: This is a winner. Skies are predicted to be mostly sunny and humidity low as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: It’s hard to complain much about this one, either. Highs should be near and above 80 as winds shift around to the south. Humidity will likely stay low through the day, but will tick up.
Labor Day Monday: The decent weather should hold up through the holiday weekend. Temperatures may bump upward again toward the mid-80s. Humidity should remain on the low side and sunshine will be abundant.
