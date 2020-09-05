Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): This could be a top 10 kind of day if it comes together right. Certainly about as enjoyable as you could ask for when it comes to the weather. Humidity is low and high temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a great evening for a socially distanced dinner outdoors, or similar activities. Temperatures fall to the mid-50s in the coolest suburbs north and west to the low 60s or so in the city. There could be some patchy fog as winds go light overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Not too much change compared from today. Lots of sun. Temperatures are probably a few degrees warmer, with highs mainly in the low 80s and perhaps some mid-80s in a place like downtown. Winds flip to come from the south during the day, but humidity doesn’t trend up much just yet. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly clear. With somewhat higher humidity working into the area, temperatures don’t fall quite as far as tonight. Lows are mainly in a near 60 to mid-60s zone. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s still quite pleasant for Labor Day on Monday. Partly to mostly clear conditions continue as humidity slowly creeps upward. Highs should mainly reach the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium