Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): With high pressure in control, it’s another lovely cool start to the day before the sun quickly burns away any chill. Speaking of sun, there’s plenty of that to go around! Humidity stays on the low side (dew points in the mid-to-upper 50s) as we head a bit warmer, but still pleasant, with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds are light and out of the south. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: The weather stays serene as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Light southerly winds continue and we’ll see the humidity remain fairly low. Temperatures drop off quickly with overnight lows dipping to the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Labor Day): A fine day to get in one last trip to the pool for the summer! The temperature and humidity may both trend slightly higher, but we’re still comfortable overall. With another mostly sunny day, we should reach the mid-80s with dew points near 60. Winds continue light from the south at 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

AD

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy sums up our skies through the evening and overnight, and we’re a touch warmer than tonight as humidity levels increase. A few areas of fog are possible near dawn with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

By Tuesday it’s a new ballgame. Summer is seemingly back with heat and humidity back in the fold. It’s not horribly hot, but highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70 aren’t that enjoyable just after the pools close down. High pressure is still largely in control, so just a the slightest chance for a stray shower or storm. Clouds are on the increase Tuesday night with an increasing onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean. Overnight lows range from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High