Although widespread damage and destruction resulted from Laura’s assault on Gulf Coastal Louisiana, evacuations occurred and the death toll was kept to a minimum. The National Weather Service, lauded for the storm’s comparatively low loss of life, accurately predicted the storm’s eventual landfall location to within a mile three and a half days in advance.

Although isolated gusts topped 150 mph, sustained winds near 150 mph — commensurate with what was advertised with the Category 4 hurricane — most likely did not occur on land. Nor did meteorologists expect them to.

The discrepancy between a hurricane’s maximum sustained winds, estimated by the National Hurricane Center, and wind speeds and gusts actually observed when a storm comes ashore, reveals a communications challenge that manifests itself during most hurricane seasons.

How hurricane winds are reported

Hurricanes are rated according to the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, which categorizes storms based on their maximum sustained winds. Laura was ranked as a Category 4 hurricane, a tier encompassing storms whose sustained winds range between 130 and 156 mph.

Usually, those advertised sustained winds don’t materialize over land, and if they do, it’s over an extremely localized area. And when the National Hurricane Center refers to “sustained winds,” it’s actually describing a wind sustained for at least a minute some 10 meters, or 33 feet, above the ground.

But most people outside of cities don’t live at that height. The majority of land dwellers surviving a Category 4 hurricane won’t ever see sustained winds in the Category 4 range — but they probably will see wind gusts that reach Category 4 strength.

“The rule of thumb is peak gust you’ll see [on land] is what the Hurricane Center says the sustained is,” explained Josh Wurman, founder of the Center for Severe Weather Research, while in a Doppler radar truck investigating Hurricane Laura. “They’re saying this hurricane is 150 sustained, the rule of thumb is the peak we’ll see from anybody is a 150 gust.”

“Historically they’ve put out those kind of numbers because they had some theories that the wind should be that high,” Wurman said. “There are some measurements over the open ocean [that suggest] you might be getting gusts that high maybe higher up, but not just above the ground. You’re never going to see that.”

Wurman has intercepted more than a dozen hurricanes and been in the most intense parts of major hurricanes.

“Most often 75 mph hurricanes don’t actually cause 75 mph sustained winds over the land,” said Bryan Norcross, a hurricane specialist at television affiliate WPLG in Miami, in an email. “Since a hurricane’s strength is determined by the maximum winds anywhere in the storm related to the circulation, winds reaching hurricane strength most often exist only offshore or in a narrow band.”

Challenges in finding a storm’s wind speeds

The National Hurricane Center agrees most people won’t experience their estimates of maximum sustained winds. But trying to affix a number to a hurricane is challenging.

“Those very peak [sustained] winds in the eyewall may only be experienced on land over a very small area, and we don’t know where that’s going to occur,” Michael J. Brennan, branch chief of the hurricane specialist unit at the National Hurricane Center, explained in an email. “It’s possible those [sustained] winds never make it onto land, we don’t know, we don’t assign a location, we don’t know where they are most of the time. We’re trying to put a basic number on it.”

The values reported by the National Hurricane Center are the product of complex estimation techniques, since it’s generally impossible to directly measure wind speeds in a 150 mph plus storm.

Some estimates originate from the stepped frequency microwave radiometer (SFMR) that clasps onto the belly of Hurricane Hunter aircraft flying around 10,000 feet.

“It’s basically an instrument, a radiometer, listening to various microwave frequencies … measuring how much sea foam there is on the surface, and how the radiation evolves,” Brennan said.

The trouble is that their estimates are only valid and calibrated over the ocean. How quickly that wind decays inland due to greater “surface roughness” of the landscape is a subject of greater uncertainty.

In addition, hurricane hunters from both the Air Force Reserve and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) drop instrument carrying “dropsondes” below them to record air pressure readings, wind speeds and other parameters. These instruments can help cross-check the SFMR data, and help the National Hurricane Center put a number on a storm’s intensity.

As Hurricane Laura made landfall, for example, there were two hurricane reconnaissance aircraft in the storm taking measurements.

“We have hard enough time figuring out what the sustained wind speed is, [and] I think part of the problem is we can’t measure gusts very well,” Brennan said. “But if you try to get too cute with [communicating] it, you’re going to underplay the risk for people.”

Rethinking how we communicate wind speeds

So why do we talk about hurricanes based on sustained winds vs. a “neighborhood wind” or wind gust then?

“Social science research has shown that the public is much more forgiving if a risk is communicated and didn’t occur (or is perceived as less severe than predicted) than if it occurs, and we did not communicate it,” wrote Gina Eosco, a social scientist at NOAA. “As a weather enterprise, we don’t ever want to be in that latter category.”

John Murphy, the chief operating officer of the NOAA’s National Weather Service, concurs.

“Since 2011, we’ve been working really hard with social scientists,” he explained. “What we learned was that we shouldn’t be so hung up with false alarms; [the public is] more forgiving with the sustained wind being a little too high.”

It’s also virtually impossible trying to boil down an entire hurricane — with innumerable facets and different threats — to a single number.

“It’s not just a matter of how you can break out customer information for those over land,” said Brennan, who noted that information about worst-case scenario offshore winds needed to be made available to marine and offshore interests too.

Susan Jasko, a social scientist at the University of Alabama, thinks the public and media alike may become too fixated on the maximum sustained wind value, and lose sight of better, more locally specific information that the Weather Service offers.

“I still think [the definition of maximum sustained winds is] awfully abstract to people,” Jasko said. “[We need] to translate to folks about what does this mean in terms of things that are happening at ground level or two stories or three stories above the ground, where people experience the weather.”

This sustained number is often then picked up and turned into headlines, even though the wind people experience will be very different.

“I think it’s good to make people concerned about what might happen to their homes and neighborhoods when a hurricane comes in, but scaring people with something unrealistic in the long run is counterproductive,” Wurman said. “For me it would certainly affect the credibility of [the] source.”

Forecasting is a local art

A more representative piece of information for the public to go to are the site-specific forecasts that local Weather Service forecast offices produce in tandem with the National Hurricane Center. These tend to be very accurate on a local level. But they may be challenging to find, and each local office may post maps or graphics in different locations on their website or social media platforms.

Before Laura’s landfall, these forecasts called for 130 to 140 mph wind gusts in Lake Charles, La.; measuring instruments failed when the sustained wind hit 90 mph, with gusts to 132 mph.

Jasko finds it important for the public to pay more attention to these local numbers.

“There are definitely some [Weather Service offices] and broadcast people using a system where what they do is say, ‘This is the most likely scenario and worst-case scenario,’ ” Jasko said. “That approach probably has some merit to it.”

All Weather Service offices work with the National Hurricane Center to craft wind gust estimates. The goal, Murphy said, is consistency.

“Should we message differently? I don’t have a strong feeling one way or another,” Murphy said. “But what’s the difference if you still get 150 mph damage? We’re trying to make sure [the public] understands the risks.”

Norcross agreed.