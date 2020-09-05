Through tonight: Comfortable weather through sunset will offer a great chance to get outside and enjoy a late summer evening free of rain and humidity. And dare I say, you may even need a light jacket or sweater if you are out after sunset. Lows will fall into the low 60s inside the Beltway, with upper 50s in cooler spots to the north and west.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be another cool and comfortable start, with area temperatures slowly rising through the 60s throughout the morning. It will feel a tad bit warmer and more humid Sunday afternoon, with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s under a south/southeast wind. It will be partly cloudy and still cool and comfortable Sunday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.