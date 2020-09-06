Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Warm and sunny through the evening, with temperatures falling into the 70s right after sunset. Overnight temperatures will be similar to last night, with lows generally in the low 60s in and around the Beltway. Humidity levels will stay in check, so the comfort level will remain favorable.
Tomorrow (Monday): The holiday itself will be another winner, weather-wise, and quite similar to conditions on Sunday. Lots of sunshine will push highs into the mid-80s, but the humidity will remain low, with dew points in the low 60s. All in all, another lovely day. Clear and comfortably mild tomorrow night, with lows in the 60s.
Typhoon Haishen: Things have been generally quiet (for now) in the Atlantic basin over the past few days, but not so quiet in the west Pacific. Typhoon Haishen will make landfall in mainland South Korea shortly, but the massive storm has already been thrashing the southern islands of Japan. Just a few hours ago, when the storm was still over water and at near-peak strength, it made for a stunning visual.
