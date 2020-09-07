Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Labor Day delivers our third-straight nice day, but you may notice a slight increase in humidity levels. They aren’t oppressive (dew points 60 to 65), but they aren’t as gloriously low as they were over the weekend. Skies are partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Light winds from the south. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: It’s very pleasant this evening, but the air isn’t quite as refreshing as the previous two. Still, it’s comfortably warm with a soft breeze, as temperatures slowly fall back through the 70s. Overnight, lows range from near 60 in our cooler spots to the upper 60s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Now it’s starting to get muggy again as we see highs take off toward the mid- to upper 80s and dew points rise into the upper 60s. It’s partly sunny much of the day but we can’t totally rule out a late-day shower or thundershower (20 percent chance). Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Maybe an evening shower. Otherwise, it’s partly to mostly cloudy with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday through Friday is quite humid, and each day presents a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. As humid as it will be, some storms could produce heavy rain. Nevertheless, we’ll have plenty of dry hours, with partly sunny skies most common. Highs should be pretty close to the mid-80s with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

AD

A cold front tries to push through the region Friday night from the northwest, giving us a fighting chance for a rain-free and less humid Saturday. However, it’s not clear how far south the front makes it and we may get stuck in the humid air, which would bring a chance of storms. For now, we’ll lean dry and less humid, with highs 80 to 85, but keep an eye on this forecast. Confidence: Low-Medium