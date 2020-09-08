Through Tonight: Clouds increase into the night, although they are mainly high level and wispy till very late. Lows are in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds are light from the southeast. A shower is possible by sunrise.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): A weak offshore low pressure keeps us cloudier and offers the chance for rain. Rain could be hit or miss, perhaps tending to focus southeast. Regardless, the day will feature lots of clouds and be quite humid. Temperatures make it to within a few degrees of 80 for highs. Winds are from the east around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Weed (ragweed and nettle) and tree (elm) pollens are both moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate, and so is grass pollen.
The summer of high pressure: A big part of cause of the ongoing western U.S. firestorm has been mega high-pressure areas, also known as “heat domes.” Below, some science-speak on the issue.
