A more sneaky disturbance off the East Coast is drifting west though, and could bear watching for those in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Other tropical waves set to move off the coast of Africa look suspicious, too.

The latest spate of storminess exhausts two more names from the 2020 Atlantic list of names, and only four more remain before the National Hurricane Center dips into the Greek alphabet. It’s a testament to the busy season we’ve had, which has featured the earliest C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P and R storms on record.

Despite the jam-packed season, most storms save for Laura have been short-lived and weak, with hurricane activity as a whole close to average based on the amount of accumulated energy.

Paulette

Paulette is what meteorologists call a “fish storm,” prognosticated to mostly stay over the open Atlantic Ocean.

With winds of 65 mph about midway between Africa and the Leeward Islands, Paulette is anticipated to slowly intensify but remain at tropical storm strength while heading northwest. While Paulette presents no immediate threat to land areas, Bermuda should keep an eye on the storm’s progress late week into the weekend.

There’s a chance Paulette fades before even approaching the island nation though, a pernicious wall of dry air and disruptive wind shear — a change of wind speed and/or direction with height — are hostile to the storm’s longer-term prospects.

For the moment, the National Hurricane Center succinctly chalked up any hazards potentially affecting land from Paulette: “none.”

Rene

While passing through the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday morning, Rene was struggling. The National Hurricane Center noted that “satellite imagery indicates that the associated convection remains poorly organized.” In fact, there was no real clustering of shower or thunderstorm activity visible, with only a few ragged lone thunderstorms haphazardly orbiting a common center.

“It is unclear why [shower and thunderstorm activity] is currently so poorly organized,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Despite this, Rene is expected to peak at hurricane strength Thursday into Friday. By early-to-middle next week, it is predicted to weaken and become captured by a mid-latitude low pressure area over the northeast Atlantic.

Surprise system lurking off East Coast?

An area of low pressure some 300 miles southwest of Bermuda could acquire some tropical characteristics in the coming days as it works to the northwest toward the Carolinas. The Hurricane Center estimates a 40 percent chance of eventual development.

The system will bring enhanced chances of downpours late Tuesday through early Thursday for eastern North Carolina and coastal South Carolina. A few places near the shoreline could see two or more inches of rain where downpours pass over the same areas repeatedly.

Winds may be breezy at times with gusts to 25 mph in the system’s onshore flow. In the unlikely event it tightens into a named storm, winds would be slightly higher.

Additional disturbances over Africa

This is the time of year when tropical storm and hurricane activity is typically very prominent over the Atlantic’s MDR, or Main Development Region. That’s an invisible box over the open Atlantic tropical belt from roughly the west coast of Africa to the Caribbean within which the majority of intense hurricanes form.

Weather models indicate an increasing likelihood that the tropical wave, which has yet to emerge over the ocean, will develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. Rippling with thunderstorms over Mali and Burkina Faso, it is unclear how quickly the disturbance will consolidate and strengthen once it moves offshore Thursday. The Hurricane Center gives it a 70 percent chance to develop into a tropical storm in the next five days.

Unlike Paulette and Rene, however, this upcoming storm probably won’t recurve, or swing out to sea, so soon. That means that while Paulette and Rene were quickly written off as a threat to the Lesser Antilles and areas farther west, the next storm, which could be named Sally, is one to keep an eye on.

Systems exiting Africa in the coming days may have a slightly increased chance to affect land or even the mainland United States thanks to anomalous high pressure building over northeast North America and the northwest Atlantic. That could help suppress storms farther south and delay their turn to the north longer than typical.