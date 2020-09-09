Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Onshore flow means partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance of an isolated morning shower and a few afternoon showers and storms. Despite the clouds, we’re still rather warm and humid, with afternoon highs near 80 (dew points near 70). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and storms remain possible this evening and overnight with cloudy skies. Lows drop back to the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A similar pattern persists with scattered showers and storms possible at times during the day. Otherwise we remain warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms should diminish as we get into the evening and overnight. Plenty of clouds remain with muggy lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

On Friday, a drier breeze from the north should bring the humidity down from high to moderate (dew points in the mid-60s). Temperatures trend a bit cooler as well, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s as skies turn partly sunny, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower. Friday night lows fall into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

