Through tonight: Showers or perhaps a quick storm will rotate through during the evening and overnight. Although the focus should be south and east of D.C., a round or two of rain may spread through the whole region. More persistent rains may set up over Southern Maryland and the surrounding area, causing some flood threats. Clouds will hang tough through the night, and some fog seems likely, as lows will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Shower activity will tend to wind down in the morning, although we could be dealing with some flooding from the overnight rain. Otherwise, skies will tend to clear with time as highs reach a near-80 to mid-80s range. Another set of showers and storms may form late but predominantly southeast of D.C.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores and weed pollen are low/moderate.
Flash flood watch: Rain is setting up in parts of the area today. With the potential for showers and storms to repeatedly move over the same areas into the night, and saturated soils, flash flooding is a risk, east of Interstate 95 in particular. The Weather Prediction Center has our region under a “slight” risk for excessive rainfall.
