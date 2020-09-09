Thousands of Oregon residents were ordered to evacuate their homes late Tuesday as wildfires tore through the southwestern part of the state and prompted Gov. Kate Brown (D) to issue emergency conflagration declarations for at least four separate blazes.

The worst of the fires, called the Alameda Fire and Glendower Fire, stretched along the Pacific Highway from just outside Portland down south to Medford.

At least a dozen areas were under some level of evacuation order early Wednesday, with residents in more than 1,000 homes southeast of Portland and east of Eugene ordered to leave immediately. Officials from Vida and Blue River, unincorporated areas in Lane County near Eugene, said their communities as of Tuesday were “a total loss.”

In Marion County, which encompasses Salem, commissioners Tuesday declared a state of emergency; the small town of Mill City was hit particularly hard, according to local officials.

Just after midnight in Washington County, east of Portland, sheriffs deputies were going door-to-door to rouse people as an order to evacuate immediately took effect.

The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the fires had burned more than 3,800 acres and as of late Tuesday, the fire was zero percent contained.