The evacuation in Medford, which took place on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, was prompted by one of many new blazes that started Monday and Tuesday and grew so large that their smoke blocked sunlight as it spread out over the Pacific. The skies took on an eerie orange glow in places like Eugene, Ore., and Mendocino, Calif.
The wildfires come after a record-shattering heat wave and amid human-caused climate change that is heightening fire risks, along with temperatures, in the West. These blazes are being driven by strong, dry offshore winds that are causing extreme fire behavior, which can produce everything from mushroom cloud-like plumes of smoke that reach 40,000 feet in height, to vortexes that make it impossible for firefighters to contain an advancing fire.
Here are some significant developments:
- The Glendowner Fire (also known as the Almeda Fire) has prompted the evacuation of Medford, Ore., a city of 82,000 people, where many fled their homes. Areas to the southeast of the city, including Phoenix, Ore., saw the loss of structures as the fire swept through the region Tuesday evening. “Pray for Medford,” tweeted resident Jeff Carpenter. “We are on fire tonight.”
- The Bear Fire that began in a remote region of Northern California advanced rapidly through timber on Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, coming close enough to Oroville, Calif., to prompt the evacuation of that community.
- Red Flag warnings for dangerous fire weather conditions remain in effect for much of the day from Washington State southward to Southern California.
- Smoke from the ongoing blazes has caused air quality to deteriorate to unhealthy levels across the region.
Widespread evacuations and emergency orders grip Oregon amid ‘once-in-a-generation’ wildfires
Thousands of Oregon residents were ordered to evacuate their homes late Tuesday as wildfires tore through the southwestern part of the state and prompted Gov. Kate Brown (D) to issue emergency conflagration declarations for at least four separate blazes.
The worst of the fires, called the Alameda Fire and Glendower Fire, stretched along the Pacific Highway from just outside Portland down south to Medford.
At least a dozen areas were under some level of evacuation order early Wednesday, with residents in more than 1,000 homes southeast of Portland and east of Eugene ordered to leave immediately. Officials from Vida and Blue River, unincorporated areas in Lane County near Eugene, said their communities as of Tuesday were “a total loss.”
In Marion County, which encompasses Salem, commissioners Tuesday declared a state of emergency; the small town of Mill City was hit particularly hard, according to local officials.
Just after midnight in Washington County, east of Portland, sheriffs deputies were going door-to-door to rouse people as an order to evacuate immediately took effect.
The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the fires had burned more than 3,800 acres and as of late Tuesday, the fire was zero percent contained.
“This is proving to be an unprecedented and significant fire event for our state,” Brown said during a Tuesday news conference, and described the intense weather contributing to the wildfires as “a once-in-a-generation event.”
Satellite imagery shows massive extent of fires
The sheer number of fires burning in the West is a moving target as new blazes erupt, but weather satellites are valuable tools for monitoring them.
Satellite products not only reveal smoke from fires, but can even sense the heat they release and the location of “hot spots,” which can be sensed day or night.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 40 large wildfires were burning Tuesday in Washington, Oregon and California. On Monday alone, 15 large blazes erupted before more formed Tuesday.
Some on social media were comparing the satellite imagery of California on Tuesday to images from space and on the ground from the Australian fires that started out the year and consumed vast amounts of forests in the eastern parts of the country.
Conditions conducive to ‘extreme’ fire behavior continue in Washington, Oregon and California
Red flag warnings for dangerous fire weather conditions stretch from the U.S. border with Mexico northward to Canada along the West Coast Wednesday as hot, dry and windy conditions continue to fan existing blazes and fuel new ones.
According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, the fire risk is particularly acute in the higher terrain of western Oregon and northern California. In these areas, relative humidity percentages fare alling into the single digits, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s, and winds of 20 to 30 mph “will continue to exacerbate significant issues with large ongoing fires exhibiting extreme behavior,” the Center wrote.
The Center also indicated a “critical” fire risk in the coastal ranges of southern California where Santa Ana winds could gust to 35 to 45 mph.
Winds are forecast to gradually diminish in all of these areas later Wednesday into Thursday. However, the arid conditions “will continue to contribute to an environment favoring plume-dominated fires with extreme behavior,” the Center wrote.
Fire situation in the West unprecedented, fire weather forecaster says
The scope and extent of the fires in the western United States is unprecedented, according to Nick Nauslar, a meteorologist with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, which coordinates firefighting efforts nationwide.
“I’ve talked to people who have been in fire for 20, 30, 40+ years and they’ve never seen anything like this before,” he wrote in a tweet. “Not this many large, rapidly spreading wildfires across such a broad region.”
In California, nearly 2.3 million acres have burned in 2020, surpassing 2018 for the most acres burned annually in the modern record. In Oregon, more than 230,000 acres have been charred. (That number is likely to rise, though, once the tally from Tuesday and Wednesday is fully incorporated.)
Nauslar is not the only official to describe the situation in such stark terms. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown described the weather contributing to the blazes as “a once-in-a-generation event.”
In Washington state, 330,000 acres had burned into Tuesday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called this “an unprecedented event.”
Many meteorologists and weather observers have expressed shock about the situation.
“The wildfire situation in California and Oregon has now escalated to the point that I can no longer keep track of the countless massive, fast-moving, and potentially very dangerous fires,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles. “The geographic scale and intensity of what is transpiring is truly jarring.”
“Unbelievable to see forest fires in suburban parts of Western Washington, where it rains 9 months of the year,” tweeted the Seattle Weather Blog. “Just unbelievable.”
Timothy Bella contributed to this report.