Thick clouds of wildfire smoke have turned day to night across portions of California and Oregon, with sepia scenes emerging where an amber haze hangs overhead.

“It’s the thickest I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve been here over 10 years,” said Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Strong inversions, or increases of air temperature with height, “capped” most of the smoke below 10,000 feet across the Pacific coast in Northern California and Oregon. Data from the Bay Area suggested the smoke was particularly plentiful between 3,000 and 6,000 feet.

There is also leftover smoke from previous days’ fires that is present in lesser quantities up to about 25,000 feet.

“It’s up pretty high, it’s actually not a whole lot down near the surface, at least in the Sacramento area,” Shoemaker said. “But it’s thick aloft. You’ve had a lot of smoke over the past several weeks, and it’s not really diffusing out; it’s not really mixing out. It seems like over the Bay Area there, it’s sort of piled up there. It’s kind of a slow pattern such that it’s all consolidated there.”

Weather balloon data Wednesday morning revealed weak winds below 20 mph all the way up to 20,000 feet over Oakland, heights at which the winds are ordinarily much stronger. The lack of any forceful breeze is allowing the smoke to accumulate.

Winds were predominantly out of the west-southwest last week, pushing much of the wildfire smoke into Nevada. But they have since switched around from the east, ushering that old smoke back in as new smoke pours into the atmosphere.

The density of smoke, particularly in the lowest mile of the atmosphere, has blotted out the sun for many Bay Area residents — akin to an extra thick smog bank.

Where strong wildfires were ongoing, smoke ash and smoke material even made it as high as 40,000 feet in strong thunderstorm-like updrafts known as pyrocumulonimbus clouds. Outside of those storms, however, the smoke was lower in the atmosphere.

It won’t be until next week that winds become strong enough in the mid- and upper atmosphere to scour out any of the smoke, Shoemaker said.