Today (Thursday): Showers are possible anytime, and localized heavy downpours are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. But the sky may brighten at times as high temperatures reach for the low 80s. Humidity is oppressive with dew points in the mid-70s while negligible breezes from the northeast offer little relief. Rainfall amounts are highly variable but up to 1 to 3 inches could fall or even a little more, especially east of the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers remain a likely feature well into the night, and a few could still be heavy. Humidity remains on the high side with calm winds. Lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): A fairly weak cool front does its best to clear most showers out in the morning and starts to lower humidity levels by the afternoon. Clouds break up enough for some occasional sunshine as well. Breezes are light from the north and highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Lower humidity and calming winds allow temperatures to drop off nicely despite partly cloudy skies. Lows bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure does a fairly good job of holding off showers and humidity on Saturday. By afternoon clouds build and a shower could pop up but most activity should stay well to our south. Highs in the mid-70s are a treat. Clouds gather overnight but showers remain sparse. Lows hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Showers and humidity finally surge back into the area on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs climb to the low 80s. Showers are likely to linger through the night with lows mainly in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium