Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Any remaining showers will dwindle this evening, but some fog and drizzle would seem to be a decent bet overnight. Lows mainly settle to around 70 and the low 70s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Some of that fog and drizzle will last into the morning, but it will end with time. Even with minimal rain threat through the day, clouds will be numerous and breaks few. Highs should make it to near 80 and perhaps as warm as the mid-80s. Winds will be from the northeast around 5 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: The latest pollen count has been washed out by rain.
Rainy days: With at least 2.88 inches as of publishing time, today is the fourth day this year with two inches or more of rain in the city. That’s enough for a tie for sixth most in a year. The record overall is six such days, in 1886 and 1878.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.