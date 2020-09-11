Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Fog and drizzle slowly dissipate. A couple of showers are possible during the morning hours but nothing heavy or long-lasting is expected. Skies are about half sunny and half cloudy. High temperatures are near 80 to mid-80s in the sunnier spots. Northeast breezes near 15 mph at times try to help negate the somewhat humid conditions that slowly ease by sunset. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Lower humidity seeps in as dew points finally drop into a fully comfortable zone. Light northeast breezes should slowly calm. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by dawn try to cool into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): We should see some sunshine but clouds are around at times. We may even see a quick afternoon shower (especially south of town). East breezes may be near 10 mph at times, but it should feel refreshing with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds hang around and a couple showers are possible here and there. Low temperatures may get down only into the mid- to upper 60s as the atmosphere moistens a bit. It may even feel a tad humid by dawn, with dew points above 60 degrees again. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Showers may pop, along with an afternoon thunderstorm, as a cold front slowly approaches our area. Muggier high temperatures in the low to mid-80s aren’t too bad for this time of year. Sorry, sunshine lovers, it still may not be a very sunny day again. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds, showers and storms may be around. Low temperatures hover in the 60s (perhaps low 70s downtown) as dew points climb into very muggy territory around the 70-degree mark. Humid, once again! Confidence: Medium

Skies slowly clear behind a cold front trying to exit Monday. Comfort levels should increase, with drier air (lowering dew points) likely, as high temperatures still get up near 80 degrees to perhaps mid-80s if the front slows down at all. Showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the morning. Confidence: Low-Medium